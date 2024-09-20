Sale Sharks Gallagher Premiership preview 2024-25 season

Can the beaten semi-finalists lick their wounds and return to the final again like 2023?

Sale have been on the up in recent years, but a title has eluded them. Could they be the sixth different winner in as many years? Here’s our Sale Sharks Gallagher Premiership preview…

Discussion points

Alex Sanderson’s extended contract is Sale’s best signing of 2024, the DoR having steered Sharks to the play-offs in three of his four campaigns since 2021.

Manu Tuilagi (Bayonne) and Sam James (Racing 92 with Owen Farrell) have gone from the midfield but in comes esteemed Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu and the returning Will Addison, while 6ft 8in lock Le Roux Roets arrives two years after Sale’s attempts to sign him were foiled by red tape. “He loves to bang hard,” says Sanderson.

George Ford, excused tour duty this summer, heads a back division containing the hugely consistent Rob du Preez (55 consecutive league starts) and newly capped trio Tom Roebuck, Arron Reed and Gus Warr.

Sale’s physicality is renowned but they need to be more clinical – their 30% red zone efficiency last season was the worst behind Newcastle and Leicester. The club stage a double header on 7 September, the start of a programme of events to mark 25 years since the ‘Sharks’ moniker was adopted.

Key player

Tom Curry is restored to the ranks after a season in which he played just 34 minutes domestically following hip surgery. In tandem with twin brother Ben, his fellow England back-rower, expect him to hound opponents to distraction.

One to watch

Joe Carpenter is knocking on the England door at full-back, but will 20-year-old tighthead Asher Opoku-Fordjour beat him to a Test cap? The prop earned rave reviews for his scrummaging last term and helped England win the Junior World Cup with another superlative set-piece effort.

Coaches’ box

Head coach Paul Deacon, the former GB league international, is nearing ten years at the club. Dorian West (forwards), Byron McGuigan (backs) and Jamie Langley (defence) are key men.

Prediction

A settled squad – they certainly have the look of a top-four side.

