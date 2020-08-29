Sale v Bristol live stream: How to watch from anywhere

The latest round of Premiership action sees second travel to third

Sale v Bristol live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

Sale endured a shaky opening to the Gallagher Premiership’s ‘restart’ but got their campaign back on track by beating Wasps in midweek and now have a chance to replace Bristol in second place in the table if they can beat the Bears this afternoon.

When the two sides met at Ashton Gate back in November, Bristol were 16-10 victors in a tight match that saw both teams score tries in the final five minutes.

The Sharks would have got confidence from that win at Wasps while the Bears lost narrowly (25-22) to league leaders Exeter in their midweek match.

For this clash at the AJ Bell Stadium, Steve Diamond has made six changes to the team that beat Wasps, with internationals Tom Curry, Faf de Klerk and Manu Tuilagi coming back itno the first XV.

Bristol have made 13 changes to the team that lost to Exeter, only Piers O’Conor and Ed Holmes remaining, while wing Jack Bates is set to become the second youngest player to start a top-flight game for the club since leagues were introduced.

Sale: Luke James; Denny Solomona, Sam James, Manu Tuilagi, Marland Yarde; AJ MacGinty, Faf de Klerk; Ross Harrison, Akker van der Merwe, Coenie Oosthuizen, Jean-Luc du Preez, Lood de Jager, Tom Curry Ben Curry (captain), Daniel du Preez

Replacements: Curtis Langdon, Valerey Morozov, Will-Griff John, Matt Postlethwaite, Jono Ross, Will Cliff, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Arron Reed

Bristol: Max Malins; Alapati Leiua, Piers O’Conor, Siale Piutau (captain), Jack Bates; Tiff Eden, Andy Uren; Jake Woolmore, Will Capon, Yann Thomas, Ed Holmes, Joe Joyce, James Dun, Jake Heenan, Ben Earl.

Replacements: George Kloska, Peter McCabe, Kieron Assiratti, John Hawkins, Mitch Eadie, Harry Randall, Ioan Lloyd, Charlie Powell.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Sale v Bristol (kick-off 3pm) wherever you are.

How to watch Sale v Bristol from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Sale v Bristol, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Sale v Bristol live stream: How to watch from the UK

Sale v Bristol, which kicks off at 3pm today, will be shown live on both BT Sport 2 and Channel 5 in the UK.

So you can tune in on free-to-air TV via Channel 5, with their show starting at 2.45pm this afternoon.

If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch their coverage, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Sale v Bristol takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Sale v Bristol live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Sale v Bristol (kick-off 4pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Sale v Bristol live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Sale v Bristol will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Sale v Bristol live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch Sale v Bristol from midnight (AEST).

Foxtel currently have a deal on the Sports HD bundle if you sign up for a 12-month plan by 31 August 2020. Instead of the usual $74 a month, it’s $59 – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

Sale v Bristol live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Sale v Bristol from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 2am on Sunday morning on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Sale v Bristol live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership – Sale have a few in their ranks! – SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

South Africa is one hour ahead of the UK, so Sale v Bristol kicks off at 4pm on SuperSport 9.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, with all ten sports channels.

Sale v Bristol live stream: How to watch from Japan

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Sale v Bristol in Japan (kick-off 11pm). The service is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

