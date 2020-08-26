Don't miss a moment of the action from Saracen's matchup with Gloucester.

Saracens v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Kicking off at 6pm (BST) on Wednesday, Saracens will take on Gloucester in this mid-week Gallagher Premiership clash.

The last time the two sides met was all the way back in November of 2019 which saw Saracens come away with a 21-12 victory. At the time this was the team’s first game since they were deducted 35 points after breaching salary cap regulations. This punishment would get extended to more points eventually.

In terms of form Gloucester face a tough task ahead of them. Saracens have won once and lost once since the restart but at Allianz Park they have won their last nine matches in all tournaments.

Indeed Gloucester have also won once and lost once after Premiership rugby resumed but they haven’t won on Saracens soil since November 2008.

Saracens: Will Hooley, Ben Harris, Elliot Daly, Juan Pablo Socino, Elliott Obatoyinbo, Manu Vunipola, Tom Whiteley, Richard Barrington, Tom Woolstencroft, Alec Clarey, Joel Kpoku, Tim Swinson, Calum Clark, Sean Reffell, Andy Christie

Replacements: Kapeli Pifeleti, Sam Crean. Josh Ibuanokpe, Cameron Boon, Janco Venter, Alex Day, Harry Sloan, Charlie Watson

Gloucester: Charlie Sharples, Matt Banahan, Henry Trinder, Mark Atkinson, Louis Rees-Zammit, Lloyd Evans, Stephen Varney, Logovi’i Mulipola, Franco Marais, Jamal Ford-Robinson, Charlie Beckett, Danny Drake, Josh Gray, Jordy Reid, Jack Clement.

Replacements: Henry Walker, Corne Fourie, Ciaran Knight, Cameron Jordan, Joe Howard, Charlie Chapman, George Barton, Tom Seabrook

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Saracens v Gloucester wherever you are.

How to watch Saracens v Gloucester from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local coverage of Saracens v Gloucester, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Saracens v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from the UK

Saracens v Gloucester which kicks off at 6pm on Wednesday, will be shown live on BT Sport and the BT Sport app in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Saracens v Gloucester takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Saracens v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Saracens v Gloucester through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Saracens v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Saracens v Gloucester will kick off on NBC Sports Gold at 1pm EST and 10am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Saracens v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can find Saracens v Gloucester at 2.55am (AEST) on Thursday

Foxtel currently have a deal on the Sports HD bundle if you sign up for a 12-month plan by 31 August 2020. Instead of the usual $74 a month, it’s $59 – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

Saracens v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

Saracens v Gloucester is being televised in New Zealand on Sky Sport 1 and will kick off at 5am on Thursday morning.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Alternatively we recommend ExpressVPN as well so you can watch the match from anywhere.

Saracens v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership, then SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

You’ll be able to watch Saracens v Gloucester from 7pm on SuperSport 8 Live.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, with all ten sports channels.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.