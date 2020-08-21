It's an all-London clashh at Allianz Park with Quins keen to keep that winning feeling

Saracens v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from anywhere

England fly-half Owen Farrell returns for this Gallagher Premiership match at Allianz Park, market his 200th match for Saracens.

Wales scrum-half Aled Davies makes a full debut, while full-back Elliott Obatoyinbo and prop Sam Crean start their first Premiership games and skipper Brad Barritt returns at centre.

Harlequins make one change, as Aaron Morris starts on the wing as Chris Ashton drops out.

Quins are still in the hunt for fourth place in the league following their defeat of Sale last week, just six points back. Their boss Paul Gustard said: “We know we need to step up a few levels from our game against Sale last Friday and we have had a good week’s preparation. We have backed the men that got the result we needed on Friday and together we look forward to the challenge of Saracens.”



The last time these two met? Quins won 41-14.

Saracens: Elliott Obatoyinbo, Alex Lewington, Dom Morris, Brad Barritt, Sean Maitland; Owen Farrell, Aled Davies; Sam Crean, Jamie George, Vincent Koch, Maro Itoje, Callum Hunter-Hill, Mike Rhodes, Jackson Wray, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Tom Woolstencroft, Richard Barrington, Josh Ibuanokpe, Tim Swinson, Sean Reffell, Tom Whiteley, Juan Pablo Socino, Manu Vunipola.

Harlequins: Mike Brown; Aaron Morris, Joe Marchant, James Lang, Nathan Earle; Marcus Smith, Martin Landajo; Joe Marler, Scott Baldwin, Simon Kerrod, Stephan Lewies, Matt Symons, James Chisholm, Chris Robshaw (capt), Alex Dombrandt.

Replacements: Joe Gray, Santiago Garcia Botta, Will Collier, Dino Lamb, Tom Lawday, Will Evans, Scott Steele, Paul Lasike.

How to watch Saracens v Harlequins from outside your country

If you're abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Saracens v Harlequins, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Saracens v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from the UK

Saracens v Harlequins, which kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday afternoon, will be shown live on BT Sport Extra 2 in the UK.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you're from the UK but are overseas when Saracens v Harlequins takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you'll need a VPN.

How to watch from Europe

If you're in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Saracens v Harlequins through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Saracens v Harlequins from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 11.30pm on Saturday evening on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.



