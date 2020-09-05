Alex Goode and Jimmy Gopperth hit milestones at Allianz Park today as Wasps test their squad strength against the reigning English champions. Here's what you need to know

Saracens v Wasps live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Wasps pulled off a magnificent Gallagher Premiership win at Bath last time out, prevailing despite four first-half injuries and a 13-0 deficit. However, they will be hard-pressed to get close to Saracens this afternoon (12.30pm).

That’s because while Sarries again roll out their heavyweights in search of a fourth successive win, the visitors have rested their heroes from the Rec – irrepressible back-row Jack Willis among them. Tighthead Biyi Alo is the only Wasp required to start in consecutive matches.

“We’re going to have to be physical,” said Wasps coach Lee Blackett. “They’re one of the most physical sides in Europe and that’s why we’ve had to make some changes. We can’t have guys that are going around at 70 or 80% when we come up against the current champions.”

Jimmy Gopperth will mark his 100th Wasps appearance by captaining the side at Allianz Park, while centre Juan de Jongh makes his first appearance since the resumption following hand and hamstring injuries.

Hooker Antonio ‘TJ’ Harris is named among the replacements, having rejoined the club on a short-term deal this week from Jersey, and there’s a likely debut in store for back-row Kieran Curran, a former Warwick School pupil. Another 20-year-old, utility back Will Simonds, is also on the bench and in line for his Premiership debut.

After losing to a late score at Bristol, Saracens have cranked up through the gears as they prepare for their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final at Leinster on 19 September.

Their relegation was confirmed in January when they were issued with a second points deduction of 70 for salary cap breaches. But it’s interesting to note that had only the original 35-point penalty applied, this would probably have been the weekend when they finally hauled themselves off the foot of the table.

They will be led out, presumably, by Alex Goode, who becomes the fourth player in Saracens’ history to reach 300 appearances for the club. The full-back, deprived of the cap-laden Test career that he richly deserved, made his Sarries debut in 2008 and has helped Mark McCall’s side win eight major trophies.

DID YOU KNOW? Saracens (nine) and Wasps (seven) have scored more tries directly from a maul than any other side in the Premiership this season

Owen Farrell, the England captain and fly-half, returns to the starting XV and the only other change from Monday’s 40-12 defeat of London Irish sees Tim Swinson slot into the second row alongside Maro Itoje.

Saracens are protecting a ten-match winning run at Alliance Park. Should they require any extra motivation they have it in spades because in the reverse fixture last February, Wasps hammered them 60-10 at the Ricoh. Zach Kibirige and Brad Shields each crossed twice to help give Blackett a flying start to life as head coach following Dai Young’s departure.

You can watch highlights of that match here.

Saracens: Alex Goode; Alex Lewington, Elliot Daly, Brad Barritt, Sean Maitland; Owen Farrell, Aled Davies; Richard Barrington, Jamie George, Vincent Koch, Maro Itoje, Tim Swinson, Mike Rhodes, Jackson Wray, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: 16 Kapeli Pifeleti, 17 Sam Crean, 18 Alec Clarey, 19 Callum Hunter-Hill, 20 Sean Reffell, 21 Tom Whiteley, 22 Dom Morris, 23 Elliott Obatoyinbo.

Wasps: Rob Miller; Paolo Odogwu, Juan de Jongh, Michael Le Bourgeois, Josh Bassett; Jimmy Gopperth (capt), Ben Vellacott; Ben Harris, Tom Cruse, Biyi Alo, Will Rowlands, Tim Cardall, Tom Willis, Ben Morris, Sione Vailanu.

Replacements: 16 Antonio ‘TJ’ Harris, 17 Simon McIntyre, 18 Jack Owlett, 19 Theo Vukasinovic, 20 Kieran Curran, 21 Sam Wolstenholme, 22 Charlie Atkinson, 23 Will Simonds.

