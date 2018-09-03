From Verniki Goneva’s ‘dummy’ to Bristol banter and All Blacks dancing – we wrap up what’s been happening on Twitter this weekend

Vereniki Goneva Denied Try After Footwork Trickery

The first weekend of the 2018-19 season is done – and what a weekend it was. So we’ve put together this round-up of the social media goings-on.

The final game of the opening round of the Gallagher Premiership provided the biggest talking point.

Midway through the first half, Newcastle wing Vereniki Goneva touched the ball down on his boot rather than the ground when over his own try-line, then proceeded to run the length of the field past bemused Saracens defenders to touch down at the other end of the pitch.

Yet the referee had blown for a 22m dropout having not seen what Goneva had done and ruled the try out.

The decision caused plenty of debate on Twitter, with BT Sport pundit Ugo Monye backing Goneva’s trickery…

Yet Rugby World’s Alan Dymock felt it was the right call because the referee had already blown his whistle…

Interestingly, there was a little controversy towards the end of the Connacht-Glasgow Guinness Pro14 game over a 22m dropout, with officials failing to spot Stuart Hogg carrying the ball over his own line before touching it down. A 22m dropout was awarded but it should have been a 5m scrum to the hosts, who lost 27-26.

On Friday night Bristol marked their return to the English top flight with a derby victory over Bath and the repartee between the two clubs continued on Twitter after the final whistle…

The Pro14 clash between European champions served up a treat. Challenge Cup winners Cardiff Blues hosted Champions Cup and Pro14 winners Leinster in a game that ebbed and flowed before a late Bryan Byrne try secured a victory for the visitors. Watch that winning play here…

Further west, George North marked his return to Welsh rugby with two tries in the Ospreys’ win over Edinburgh. Here’s one of them…

Ahead of their first Premiership highlights show of the season, Channel 5 also put together these brilliant packages with a young stand-in for David Flatman. Not sure the players knew what to make of his questions…

In the southern hemisphere, New Zealand took a break from their preparations for this Saturday’s match against Argentina to visit All Blacks fans around the country. One of the highlights included second-row Sam Whitelock trying his hand at the ‘floss’ dance…

While hooker Dane Coles made the boarding announcement for a flight…

In Australia, the Wallabies had a few unexpected fans watching training…

They play South Africa in the Rugby Championship third round this weekend.

So one round of league matches done, but there’s plenty more action to come between now and May.

