This could be a pivotal match in the Gallagher Premiership so here are the details on how to watch it.

Wasps v Exeter live stream: How to watch from anywhere

It’s second versus first at the Ricoh Arena as Wasps host table-topping Exeter Chiefs in the Gallagher Premiership this weekend.

Wasps will be facing a significantly weaker side than usual because Exeter has already booked a home semi-final and a Champions Cup final against Racing to prepare for later this month.

“As a group we’ve earned the opportunity to organise these games how we want to,” Baxter told BBC Sport.

“The key is going to be having the largest and best group ready to play big games of rugby as possible,” Baxter added.

“And some of that does include guys getting some minutes against Wasps and for other guys it means giving the chance to have a really good training period of 10 days in preparation for the semi-final.

“The players have earned the right to get to semi-finals and finals and we have to manage that to the best of our ability, and the reality is it’s for everyone else to get themselves into the top four and find out where they end up.”

Wasps: Matteo Minozzi, Zach Kibirige, Malakai Fekitoa, Jimmy Gopperth, Josh Bassett, Jacob Umaga, Dan Robson (captain), Simon McIntyre, Tommy Taylor, Kieran Brookes, Will Rowlands, James Gaskell, Brad Shields, Thomas Young, Tom Willis

Replacements: Gabriel Oghre, Tom West, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Tim Cardall, Alfie Barbeary, Ben Vellacott, Michael Le Bourgeois, Rob Miller

Exeter: Phil Dollman, Tom Wyatt, Corey Baldwin, Tom Hendrickson, Alex Cuthbert, Harvey Skinner, Sam Maunder, James Kenny, Jack Innard, Marcus Street, Will Witty, Dave Dennis, Richard Capstick, Don Armand (captain), Charlie Wright

Replacements: Elvis Taione, Danny Southworth, Alfie Petch, Tom Price, Lewis Pearson, Stu Townsend, Jack Walsh, James Short

Here we explain how to find a reliable Wasps v Exeter live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Wasps v Exeter from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Wasps v Exeter this evening, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Wasps v Exeter live stream: How to watch from the UK

Wasps v Exeter, which kicks off at 3pm today, will be shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they’re showing every Premiership game played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

Clubs are also working with BT Sport to allow season ticket-holders free access to home games on the channel’s app.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Wasps v Exeter takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Wasps v Exeter live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Wasps v Exeter (kick-off 4pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Wasps v Exeter live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Wasps v Exeter will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

