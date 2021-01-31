Wasps v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Can Wasps extend their winning run when they take on Quins at the Ricoh Arena?

Wasps v Harlequins live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

Round seven of the 2020-21 Gallagher Premiership season concludes with Wasps hosting Harlequins at the Ricoh Arena on Sunday afternoon (3pm).



This is Quins’ first match since Paul Gustard left his role as head of rugby earlier this month and the team are looking to win their first match since beating Gloucester in round three.

Wasps are on a five-match winning run and also beat Quins at the Stoop the last time these two sides met in September. Watch highlights from that match here…

While both clubs are without several players due to England call-ups for the Six Nations, they have still been able to name strong teams.

Wasps: Lima Sopoaga; Zach Kibirige, Malakai Fekitoa, Jimmy Gopperth, Matteo Minozzi; Jacob Umaga, Will Porter; Simon McIntyre, Tom Cruse, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Will Rowlands, James Gaskell, Brad Shields, Thomas Young (captain), Tom Willis.

Replacements: Tommy Taylor, Ben Harris, Kieran Brookes, Tim Cardall, Ben Morris, Sam Wolstenholme, Michael Le Bourgeois, Rob Miller.

Harlequins: Mike Brown; Louis Lynagh, Joe Marchant, Andre Esterhuizen, Aaron Morris; Marcus Smith, Danny Care; Joe Marler, Scott Baldwin, Wilco Louw, Matt Symons, Stephan Lewies (captain), Archie White, Will Evans, Alex Dombrandt.

Replacements: Elia Elia, Jordan Els, Simon Kerrod, Glen Young, Richard de Carpentier, Martin Landajo, James Lang, Tyrone Green.

Here we explain how to find a reliable live stream for Wasps v Harlequins…

How to watch Wasps v Harlequins from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Wasps v Harlequins, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Wasps v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from the UK

Wasps v Harlequins, which kicks off at 3pm this afternoon, will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Harlequins v Wasps takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Wasps v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Wasps v Harlequins (kick-off 4pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Wasps v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Wasps v Harlequins will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

Wasps v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Wasps v Harlequins from the Land of the Long White Cloud, it’s an early start on Monday morning as the match kicks off at 4am on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Wasps v Harlequins live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership, SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

South Africa is two hours ahead of the UK at the moment, so Wasps v Harlequins kicks off at 5pm on SuperSport’s Rugby channel.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

