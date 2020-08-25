Round three of the Premiership’s restart kicks off with this top-four clash

The third round of the Gallagher Premiership’s restart kicks off at the Ricoh Arena, where Wasps host Sale Sharks this evening (kick-off 5.30pm).

These two teams have had contrasting fortunes since the league resumed. Wasps have triumphed in both their fixtures, making it five straight Premiership wins – all with a try bonus point. Sale, though, have lost to Harlequins and Exeter to slip from second to fourth.

The Sharks haven’t lost three successive league matches since 2018 and have also won their last three games against Wasps – can they make it four tonight?

Wasps have made only one change to the starting XV that beat Worcester, Jeff Toomaga-Allen replacing the injured Kieran Brookes in the front row, but Steve Diamond has made eight changes to the Sharks match-day 23 as he rotates during this busy period (it was originally nine but Daniel du Preez failed a late fitness test and was replaced by Jono Ross).

Wasps: Matteo Minozzi; Zach Kibirige, Malakai Fekitoa, Jimmy Gopperth, Josh Bassett; Jacob Umaga, Dan Robson; Ben Harris, Tommy Taylor, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Joe Launchbury (captain), Will Rowlands, Jack Willis, Thomas Young, Brad Shields.

Replacements: Tom Cruse, Tom West, Jack Owlett, Tim Cardall, Sione Vailanu, Ben Vellacott, Charlie Atkinson, Ryan Mills.

Sale: Luke James; Denny Solomona, Connor Doherty, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Arron Reed; AJ MacGinty, Will Cliff; Ross Harrison, Curtis Langdon, Jake Cooper-Woolley, Matt Postlethwaite, James Phillips, Cameron Neild, Ben Curry (captain), Jono Ross.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Valery Morozov, Coenie Oosthuizen, Jean-Luc du Preez, Lood de Jager, Faf De Klerk, Sam James, Tom Roebuck.

How to watch Wasps v Sale from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Wasps v Sale, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Wasps v Sale live stream: How to watch from the UK

Wasps v Sale, which kicks off this evening at 5.30pm, will be shown live on BT Sport 2/Ultimate in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Wasps v Sale takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Wasps v Sale live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Wasps v Sale will kick off at 12.30pm EST and 9.30am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Wasps v Sale live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, you can watch Wasps v Sale at 2.30am on Wednesday morning (AEST) on Fox Sports More.

Foxtel currently have a deal on the Sports HD bundle if you sign up for a 12-month plan by 31 August 2020. Instead of the usual $74 a month, it’s $59 – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

Wasps v Sale live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Wasps v Sale from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 4.30am on Wednesday morning on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Wasps v Sale live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership – there are quite a few at Sale! – SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

South Africa is one hour ahead of the UK, so Wasps v Sale kicks off at 6.30pm on SuperSport 8.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, with all ten sports channels.

Wasps v Sale live stream: How to watch from Japan

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Wasps v Sale in Japan (kick-off 1.30am on Wednesday morning). The service is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

