Watch: Marcus Smith sparks electric try for Louis Lynagh

It was a high-scoring weekend in the last round of the Gallagher Premiership regular season, and there was a lot of attacking rugby to salivate over. Plus drama. We had Gloucester running riot against Sarries but finishing fifth in the table as Northampton Saints routing Newcastle Falcons 65-26 to take the last play-off spot.

So the men’s Premiership will have Saracens versus Harlequins and Leicester Tigers versus Northampton in the play-offs. Who do you back to win?

Whoever it is, though, you hope for entertainment. Like this try below, created by Marcus Smith and finished off by Louis Lynagh.

Exeter won their encouter with Quins 47-38, but they missed the play-offs. In total, the pair put on 13 tries too – one so joyous, it appears, that Exeter full-back Stuart Hogg felt compelled to leapfrog over scorer Jack Nowell.

Saints also cut loose, though. And included in their scores was a hat-trick by Tommy Freeman. And one of them was another end-to-end score. The highlights from this weekend of Premiership action may leave a few of you with sore necks, as you watch play go from one end to the other, over and over.

What was your try of the weekend, though?

In fact, while we’re at it, maybe you have a try of the season?

So that’s it – the regular season done. Now, it’s all about the knock-out rounds.

Big clashes to come…

