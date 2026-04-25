The top two sides in the Gallagher PREM meet at Franklin’s Gardens.

Watch Northampton Saints v Bath Rugby as the two best sides in the Gallagher PREM 2025-26 meet in a top-of-the-table clash at Franklin’s Gardens

This match doesn’t need hyping up. It’s a clash of the two most recent PREM Rugby champions, each club boasting squads packed with top internationals. They’re both pretty much certain of a spot in the play-offs, but victory tonight will go a long way to securing a top-two finish and a home semi-final.

Honours have been even this season, with Saints running out comfortable winners in December’s league fixture at the Rec, and Bath mounting a thrilling comeback to triumph in an epic Champions Cup quarter-final a fortnight ago.

Northampton will be the favourites – not only do they have home advantage, but Bath have rested many of their star players, presumably with one eye on next weekend’s Champions Cup semi-final in Bordeaux. Even so, there’s enough talent on the field that this must-watch game could go either way.

Below we explain how you can follow the game from anywhere in the world, including details of how you can use a VPN to watch your usual Northampton Saints v Bath Rugby live stream if you’re away from home this weekend. We’ve also got details of a new free streamer in France.

You’ll find team line-ups at the bottom of the page.

Key information

– Northampton Saints v Bath Rugby date: Saturday 25 April 2026 – Northampton Saints v Bath Rugby kick-off time: 5.30pm BST (local) / 12.30pm EDT / 6.30pm SAST / 2.30am AEST (Sunday) – Northampton Saints v Bath Rugby FREE stream: Janusport Twitch / YouTube (France) – Other Northampton Saints v Bath Rugby streams: TNT Sports / HBO Max (UK), FloRugby (US), Stan Sport (Australia) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

How to watch Northampton Saints v Bath Rugby from anywhere

Being overseas right now doesn’t mean you have to miss any of this weekend’s Gallagher PREM matches. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream your usual Northampton Saints v Bath Rugby live stream as if you were back at home. The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its table-topping ability to unblock streaming services, as well as its top-notch security features. Save up to 75% on NordVPN!

🔥 Get up to 75% off

➕ 30-day money-back guarantee

🥇 World’s best VPN service View Deal

Watch Northampton Saints v Bath Rugby for FREE in France

There’s a new PREM Rugby rights holder in France. Janusport is showing selected matches for FREE on its Twitch and YouTube channels for the rest of the season.

This weekend it has, unsurprisingly, picked this hotly anticipated Northampton Saints v Bath Rugby live stream. The coverage features in-vision French commentary, and gets underway at 6.30pm CET.

Travelling overseas this weekend? Don’t forget that you can use a VPN to watch your usual Northampton Saints v Bath Rugby live stream as if you were back home. Read on to find out more.

Stream Northampton Saints v Bath Rugby in the UK and Ireland

UK-based fans can watch every Gallagher PREM match this season on TNT Sports – and Northampton Saints v Bath Rugby is no exception.

The match is available on TNT Sports 2 tonight, with coverage starting at 5.15pm BST ahead of the 5.30pm kick-off.

The HBO Max platform is the new streaming home of PREM Rugby, and the place to go for a Northampton Saints v Bath Rugby live stream. Prices for the standalone service start at £25.99 per month if you sign up for a whole year (other packages are available), and viewers who’ve previously watched TNT Sports on Discovery+ can still use their existing email address and password to sign in to watch games on HBO Max.

UK viewers can also sign up to TNT Sports through your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package.

TNT Sports also holds the Northampton Saints v Bath Rugby rights in Ireland, and is available through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – check your provider for price details.

More streaming options for Northampton Saints v Bath Rugby

United States: US-based rugby fans can watch all of this season’s Gallagher PREM action on FloRugby. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $39.99, but it’s much cheaper if you pay for a whole year up front – an annual subscription costs $155.88, which works out at just $12.99 per month.

US-based rugby fans can watch all of this season’s Gallagher PREM action on FloRugby. Australia: Down Under? Subscription service Stan Sport is showing the Northampton Saints v Bath Rugby live stream ad-free. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan, for which prices start at $12 per month. Kick-off is 2.30am AEST on Saturday morning, so it’s probably not worth going to bed beforehand.

Down Under? Subscription service Stan Sport is showing the Northampton Saints v Bath Rugby live stream ad-free. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan, for which prices start at $12 per month. Kick-off is 2.30am AEST on Saturday morning, so it’s probably not worth going to bed beforehand. New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to Northampton Saints v Bath Rugby live streams in New Zealand. Subscriptions to Sky Sport Now start at $54.99 per month, but day passes are also available for $29.99. The match gets underway at 4.30am NZST, which either means a very late night or a very early morning.

Northampton Saints v Bath Rugby teams

Northampton Saints

George Hendy, Tommy Freeman, Tom Litchfield, Fraser Dingwall (captain), Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell; Emmanuel Iyogun, Craig Wright, Luke Green, Tom Lockett, Ed Prowse, Josh Kemeny, Sam Graham, Henry Pollock

Replacements:

Robbie Smith, Danilo Fischetti, Cleopas Kundiona, JJ Van Der Mescht, Chunya Munga, Callum Chick, Archie McParland, Rory Hutchinson

Bath Rugby

Tom De Glanville, Louie Hennessey, Chris Harris, Will Butt, Will Muir, Ciaran Donoghue, Bernard van der Linde; Scott Kirk, Dan Frost, Kieran Verden, Ewan Richards, Ross Molony, Josh Bayliss, Miles Reid (captain), Arthur Green

Replacements:

Kepueli Tuipulotu, François Van Wyk, Archie Griffin, Enoch Opoku-Gyamfu, Ted Hill, Tom Carr-Smith, Sam Winters, Sam Underhill

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.