Watch Saracens v Northampton Saints: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

The two previous Premiership champions meet in London

Two of the most successful sides in English rugby meet in the last of this weekend’s Gallagher Premiership matches. Read on to find out how to watch Saracens v Northampton Saints live streams, wherever you are in the world this weekend.

– Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT, Sunday 22 December – Watch in the UK: TNT Sports (UK/Ireland) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Both teams are loaded with internationals, won both of their European Champions Cup matches this month, and have a recent league title to their name – Saracens lifted the trophy in 2023, while Northampton Saints were number one in 2024. They’ve had differing fortunes in this season’s Premiership, however, with Saracens riding high in the play-off places, and Saints languishing in eighth place with a negative points difference. A win is unlikely to lift the visitors up the table, but it could re-establish them among the chasing pack.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch Saracens v Northampton Saints this weekend – including details of broadcasters in the UK and Ireland, the US, South Africa and Australia. We’ve also got information on how you can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming service if you’re travelling abroad on Sunday, and details of how to watch other Premiership Rugby live streams this weekend.

Watch Saracens v Northampton Saints live streams in the UK and Ireland

UK viewers can see all 93 Gallagher Premiership matches this season on Warner Bros Discovery’s TNT Sports network (formerly BT Sport). The broadcaster also holds the rights to show Premiership matches in Ireland.

You can watch Saracens v Northampton Saints live streams on Discovery+. The match is also available on TNT Sports 1.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Premiership action, along with Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform.

ITV also airs a weekly late-night highlights show, Gallagher Premiership Unleashed. It’ll mean a late one on Boxing Day, though, because it’s on at 12.40am in the early hours of Friday morning.

Watch Saracens v Northampton Saints if you’re outside your usual country

Don’t worry if you’re going to be away from home this weekend. Fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas. (Assuming this complies with the broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course.)

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Watch Saracens v Northampton Saints in South Africa

Saracens v Northampton Saints is one of the Gallagher Premiership games selected for broadcast on subscription service SuperSport this weekend. The match gets underway at 5.00pm SAST on Sunday evening.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch Premiership Rugby via DStv or stream.

Watch Saracens v Northampton Saints: live stream from the USA

In the United States, Major League Rugby’s The Rugby Network platform will have full-match coverage of every Gallagher Premiership match this season – including the Saracens v Northampton Saints live stream. Kick-off is at 10.00am ET/7.00am PT on Sunday morning.

You’ll need to subscribe to TRN+ to follow the action in the US. It’s available on mobile or tablet (for iOS or Android) and via your web browser, and will cost you $6.99 per month or $59.99 per year. A free trial is available in case you want to try before you buy.

Live stream Saracens v Northampton Saints in Australia

In Australia, Gallagher Premiership matches can be streamed live on Stan Sport. Saracens v Northampton Saints kicks off at 2.00am AEST in the early hours of Monday morning.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

