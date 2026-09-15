When does the Gallagher Prem start?

The English top-flight will return in September

The Gallagher Prem will be back on fans’ screens in September with many supporters ready to take to their seats – in stands or at home – for some domestic rugby.

The English top-flight has not been in action since last season’s final on 21 June. It was at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham where Northampton Saints won the trophy for the third time, beating Exeter Chiefs. Exeter may have lost the final but they did have a remarkable run, becoming the first-ever third place finisher to reach the showpiece game.

Read more: Everything you need to know about the 2026/27 Prem season

Saints will be gunning to keep hold of the silverware this campaign but clubs such as Saracens, Bath and Sale will also have their sights on the trophy.

All of the storylines from the upcoming season are ready to get going and below there is all the information you need about the start of the campaign.

Gallagher Prem key info

Dates: Fri 25 Sep 2026 – Sat 19 June 2027

Current holder: Northampton Saints

Teams: Bath, Bristol Bears, Exeter Chiefs, Gloucester, Harlequins, Leicester Tigers, Newcastle Red Bulls, Northampton Saints, Sale Sharks, Saracens

See full list of fixtures here

Related: Premiership rugby stadium guide

The start of the season will kick-off in two places at the same time. That is right. The organisers have started the campaign with two games starting at 7.45pm BST. They will be in London and Northampton.

Harlequins will host the 2025 winners Bath at the Stoop, while the defending champions Northampton Saints will welcome Newcastle Red Bulls. Both games will be available to watch for supporters in the UK on TNT Sports and HBO Max.

Below is a complete guide and full breakdown of the opening weekend.

Read more: What is next for Championship rugby?

Gallagher Prem first weekend fixtures

All times in BST

Friday 25 September 2026

Harlequins v Bath

The Stoop, London

Kick-off: 7.45pm

The Stoop, London Kick-off: 7.45pm Northampton Saints v Newcastle Red Bulls

Franklins Gardens, Northampton

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Saturday 26 September 2026

Exeter Chiefs v Gloucester

Sandy Park

Kick-off: 3.05pm

Sandy Park Kick-off: 3.05pm Sale Sharks v Bristol Bears

Corpacq Stadium, Salford

Kick-off: 5.30pm

Sunday 27 September 2026

Leicester Tigers v Saracens

Welford Road, Leicester

Kick-off: 3pm, live on ITV1

Read more: A brief history of clubs who no longer play in the Prem

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