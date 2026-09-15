When does the Gallagher Prem start?

The English top-flight will return in September
The Gallagher Prem will be back on fans’ screens in September with many supporters ready to take to their seats – in stands or at home – for some domestic rugby.
The English top-flight has not been in action since last season’s final on 21 June. It was at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham where Northampton Saints won the trophy for the third time, beating Exeter Chiefs. Exeter may have lost the final but they did have a remarkable run, becoming the first-ever third place finisher to reach the showpiece game.
Read more: Everything you need to know about the 2026/27 Prem season
Saints will be gunning to keep hold of the silverware this campaign but clubs such as Saracens, Bath and Sale will also have their sights on the trophy.
All of the storylines from the upcoming season are ready to get going and below there is all the information you need about the start of the campaign.
Gallagher Prem key info
- Dates: Fri 25 Sep 2026 – Sat 19 June 2027
- Current holder: Northampton Saints
- Teams: Bath, Bristol Bears, Exeter Chiefs, Gloucester, Harlequins, Leicester Tigers, Newcastle Red Bulls, Northampton Saints, Sale Sharks, Saracens
- See full list of fixtures here
Related: Premiership rugby stadium guide
The start of the season will kick-off in two places at the same time. That is right. The organisers have started the campaign with two games starting at 7.45pm BST. They will be in London and Northampton.
Harlequins will host the 2025 winners Bath at the Stoop, while the defending champions Northampton Saints will welcome Newcastle Red Bulls. Both games will be available to watch for supporters in the UK on TNT Sports and HBO Max.
Below is a complete guide and full breakdown of the opening weekend.
Read more: What is next for Championship rugby?
Gallagher Prem first weekend fixtures
All times in BST
Friday 25 September 2026
- Harlequins v Bath
The Stoop, London
Kick-off: 7.45pm
- Northampton Saints v Newcastle Red Bulls
Franklins Gardens, Northampton
Kick-off: 7.45pm
Saturday 26 September 2026
- Exeter Chiefs v Gloucester
Sandy Park
Kick-off: 3.05pm
- Sale Sharks v Bristol Bears
Corpacq Stadium, Salford
Kick-off: 5.30pm
Sunday 27 September 2026
- Leicester Tigers v Saracens
Welford Road, Leicester
Kick-off: 3pm, live on ITV1
Read more: A brief history of clubs who no longer play in the Prem