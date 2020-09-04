Worcester v Bristol lives stream: How to watch from anywhere

Winning is a habit. And while Worcester Warriors won their last Gallagher Premiership home game, 29-14 against Quins, they had lost an alrming ten league games on the bounce before that… And in their most recent outing, away to Chiefs, they were trounced 59-7. It’s time to discover that habit.



They will have full-back Melani Nanai returning to that cause, after he served a ban for a no-arms tackle on Jonny May in the loss to Gloucester on 15 August. There are a few other inuries to contend with, but captain Ted Hill will lead from the front and stalwart stars Nick Schonert and Anton Bresler will always dig in.



Bristol Bears too would like to return to winning ways. Still third in the league but only a point ahead of Wasps and just three ahead of Bath, they have lost the last two league outings on the spin. They were brushed aside by Sale last time out. They keep rotating, though, with boss Pat Lam making 13 changes to the team. Steven Luatua captains the visitors as star names come flooding back.

Will the likes of Charles Piutau, Semi Radradra, Kyle Sinckler and an electric bench prove the difference?

Worcester: Melani Nanai; Tom Howe, Ollie Lawrence, Francois Venter, Noah Heward; Duncan Weir, Francois Hougaard; Ethan Waller, Neil Annett, Nick Schonert, Anton Bresler, Graham Kitchener, Ted Hill (captain), Matt Kvesic, Cornell du Preez.

Replacements: Isaac Miller, Callum Black, Richard Palframan, Andrew Kitchener, Matt Cox, Gareth Simpson, Billy Searle, Ashely Beck.

Bristol: Charles Piutau; Luke Morahan, Semi Radradra, Siale Piutau, Henry Purdy; Callum Sheedy, Harry Randall; Max Lahiff, Bryan Byrne, Kyle Sinckler, Ed Holmes, Chris Vui, Steven Luatua (captain), Dan Thomas, Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: Harry Thacker, Jake Woolmore, John Afoa, Joe Joyce, Ben Earl, Andy Uren, Ioan Lloyd, Piers O’Conor.

How to watch Worcester v Bristol from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Worcester v Bristol, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Worcester v Bristol live stream: How to watch from the UK

Worcester v Bristol, which kicks off at 6pm on Friday 4 September, will be shown live on BT SportExtra 1 HD in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Worcester v Bristol takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Worcester v Bristol live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Worcester v Bristol (kick-off 7pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Worcester v Bristol live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Worcester v Bristol will kick off at 1pm EST and 10am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Worcester v Bristol live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch Worcester v Bristol at 3am (AEST) on Saturday.

The Foxtel Sports HD bundle is $74 a month – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

