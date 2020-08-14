Worcester v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Who will end their Premiership rugby losing streak when these two sides meet at Sixways?

Worcester v Gloucester live stream: How to watch Premiership rugby online from anywhere

Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership action kicks off with Gloucester travelling to Worcester for a lunchtime kick-off – and both teams will be looking to end losing runs.

Worcester haven’t won in the league since beating London Irish in December – that’s a run of six successive defeats – while Gloucester have lost their last five Premiership matches.

When they met at Kingsholm back in December, the scores were 3-3 at half-time before Gloucester ran in five second-half tries, including two from speedster Louis Rees-Zammit, to win 36-3.

Yet much has changed since then – Gloucester have a new coaching team, headed up by George Skivington, for a start.

England wing Jonny May is back in Gloucester colours after a three-year stint at Leicester while Jack Singleton makes his debut at hooker, with Logo Mulipola, Jack Stanley and Matt Garvey all set to make their first appearances for the club from the bench.

As for Worcester, Ted Hill will become the youngest-ever Warriors captain when he leads the team out at Sixways tomorrow aged just 21 years and 142 days.

Former Wasps fly-half Billy Searle will make his Worcester debut while Matt Kvesic returns to Warriors colours after a seven-year absence, four of which were spent at Gloucester.

Worcester team: Melani Nanai; Tom Howe, Ollie Lawrence, Ashley Beck, Scott van Breda; Billy Searle, Francois Hougaard; Ethan Waller, Niall Annett, Nick Schonert, Anton Bresler, Graham Kitchener, Ted Hill (captain), Sam Lewis, Matt Kvesic.

Replacements: Beck Cutting, Lewis Holsey, Richard Palframan, GJ van Velze, Cornell du Preez, Gareth Simpson, Duncan Weir, Francois Venter.

Gloucester team: Jason Woodward; Ollie Thorley, Chris Harris, Billy Twelvetrees, Jonny May; Danny Cipriani, Joe Simpson; Val Rapava-Ruskin, Jack Singleton, Fraser Balmain, Ed Slater, Freddie Clarke, Ruan Ackermann, Lewis Ludlow (captain), Jake Polledri.

Replacements: Henry Walker, Logovi’i Mulipola, Jack Stanley, Matt Garvey, Jack Clement, Stephen Varney, Tom Seabrook, Louis Rees-Zammit.

Here’s how you can find a reliable live stream for Worcester v Gloucester wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Worcester v Gloucester from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local coverage of Worcester v Gloucester, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Worcester v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from the UK

Worcester v Gloucester, which kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday, will be shown live on BT Sport Extra 1 (via the red button) and the BT Sport app in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Worcester v Gloucester takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Worcester v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Worcester v Gloucester will kick off at 7.30am EST and 4.30am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Worcester v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and while they’re not showing Worcester v Gloucester live you can watch a half-hour highlights package on Monday 17 August at 10.30pm (AEST).

Foxtel currently have a deal on the Sports HD bundle if you sign up for a 12-month plan by 31 August 2020. Instead of the usual $74 a month, it’s $59 – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

Worcester v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Worcester v Gloucester from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 11.30pm on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.