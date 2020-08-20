Benetton v Zebre live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Team news and TV details for this Italian derby

Benetton v Zebre live stream: How to watch the Pro14 match online from anywhere

The Guinness Pro14 returns on Friday night, with an Italian derby to kick off the abbreviated format that will be used to complete the 2019-20 season.

When the two sides met over the Christmas period, Benetton did the double over Zebre – winning 13-8 away and 36-25 at home – but form is hard to judge ahead of this clash.

Neither side can make the Pro14 semi-finals, but pride is at stake in this derby. With a host of Italy internationals playing in both teams, there should be quality match-ups across the pitch.

Benetton: Jayden Hayward; Luca Sperandio, Joaquin Riera, Luca Morisi, Leonardo Sarto; Paolo Garbisi, Dewaldt Duvenage; Ivan Nemer, Tomas Baravalle, Filippo Alongi, Alessandro Zanni, Federico Ruzza, Alberto Sgarbi (captain), Michele Lamaro, Braam Steyn.

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Cherif Traore, Simone Ferrari, Marco Lazzaroni, Manuel Zuliani, Charly Trussardi, Ian Keatley, Marco Zanon.

Zebre: Michelangelo Biondelli; Mattia Bellini, Giulio Bisegni (captain), Tommaso Boni, Jamie Elliott; Carlo Canna, Marcello Violi; Daniele Rimpelli, Luca Bigi, Eduardo Bello, David Sisi, Leonard Krumov, Maxime Mbanda, Johan Meyer, Giovanni Licata.

Replacements: Massimo Ceciliani, Danilo Fischetti, Giosue Zilocchi, Cristian Stoian, Jimmy Tuivati, Guglielmo Palazzani, Antonio Rizzi, Federico Mori.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Benetton v Zebre wherever you are.

How to watch Benetton v Zebre from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Pro14 coverage, like Benetton v Zebre, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Pro14 live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free – perfect timing to watch the end of the Pro14 season – or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Benetton v Zebre live stream: How to watch from the UK

Benetton v Zebre, which kicks off at 7pm on Friday, will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months, which would include the 2020-21 Pro14 season too. That is due to start on 3 October.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Benetton v Zebre live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show every Pro14 match live, including Benetton v Zebre, and if you sign up for eir broadband you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €19.99 a month for three months (€29.99 after that) or for €240 for the year – here are the detail of the Sky-eir package.

Benetton v Zebre live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Benetton v Zebre (kick-off 8pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN, which is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Benetton v Zebre live stream: How to watch from the Canada

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Benetton v Zebre in Canada. It will kick off at 2pm EST and 11am on the West Coast.

Benetton v Zebre live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Benetton v Zebre from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 6am on Saturday morning on Sky Sport NZ 3.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Benetton v Zebre live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport came on board as a Pro14 broadcast partner when South African franchises Cheetahs and Kings joined the competition in 2017.

They primarily show matches involving those teams but are also showing Benetton v Zebre kicks off at 8pm on SuperSport 1.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, which includes all ten sports channels.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

