Connacht v Ulster live stream: How to watch from anywhere

The final Guinness Pro14 match this weekend will see Connacht take on Ulster in what we hope will be a closer affair than last time the two sides met.

Back in December of last year Ulster destroyed Connacht by 35 points to 3 in what was an incredibly imperious performance.

As this will be the first match back from the coronavirus-enforced break, it is difficult to comment on form at the moment but in terms of how both sides sit in their conferences, Ulster will look to solidify their second place slot behind Leinster whilst Connacht will look to overtake Scarlets for third spot in Conference B.

Connacht: John Porch, Peter Sullivan, Bundee Aki, Tom Farrell, Alex Wootton; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion, Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Gavin Thornbury; Eoghan Masterson, Jarrad Butler (captain), Paul Boyle.

Replacements:Jonny Murphy, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Niall Murray, Conor Oliver, Stephen Kerins, Conor Dean, Tom Daly.

Ulster: Jacob Stockdale, Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Louis Ludik, Billy Burns (captain), John Cooney, Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell, Nick Timoney, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Sam Carter, Matthew Rea, Alby Mathewson, Ian Madigan, Michael Lowry

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Connacht v Ulster wherever you are.

How to watch Connacht v Ulster from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local coverage of Connacht v Ulster, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Pro14 live stream you would at home.

Connacht v Ulster live stream: How to watch from the UK

Connacht v Ulster, which kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday, will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months, which would include the 2020-21 Pro14 season too. That is due to start on 3 October.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Connacht v Ulster live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show every Pro14 match live, including Connacht v Ulster (kick-off 4.30pm, eir Sport 1), and if you sign up for eir broadband you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €19.99 a month for three months (€29.99 after that) or for €240 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

Connacht v Ulster live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Connacht v Ulster through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN, which is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Connacht v Ulster live stream: How to watch from the Canada

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Leinster v Munster in Canada. It will kick off at 11.30am EST and 8.30am on the West Coast.

Connacht v Ulster live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Connacht v Ulster from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 3.30am on Monday morning on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Connacht v Ulster live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport came on board as a Pro14 broadcast partner when South African franchises Cheetahs and Kings joined the competition in 2017.

They primarily show matches involving those teams but are also showing Connacht v Ulster kicks off at 5.30pm on SuperSport 1.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, which includes all ten sports channels.

