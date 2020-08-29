Dragons v Scarlets live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Can the Scarlets break their Rodney Parade hoodoo and make the play-offs?

Dragons v Scarlets live stream: How to watch the Pro14 match online from anywhere

It could be oh-so sweet for Glenn Delaney’s Scarlets outfit if everything falls into place in the Guinness Pro14 this weekend. But it’s no easy feat when they meet the Dragons at 5.15pm on Saturday.

The Scarlets need to win well and get a big favour from Connacht v Munster the very next day. As it stands, the Welsh side are four points behind Munster in Conference B and so need results to fall in their favour to make the knock-outs. In order to burst into the semi-finals they will have to snaffle all five points against the Dragons and hope Munster get nothing at all from their final regular-season tie.

But the last time these two sides faced off, the Scarlets were beaten 22-20 – again, in Newport – on 21 December.

In fact you have to hark back to 30 December 2011 for the last big Scarlets win at Rodney Parade. The Scarlets faithful will remember a snapped Sam Davies drop-goal in dead time handing the Dragons a 22-20 win in Newport on 21 December – a painful callback to the dramatic 34-32 triumph the Dragons also enjoyed in April, for Judgement Day.

If the Scarlets are to pull it off, they need everyone firing.

Dragons: Will Talbot-Davies; Jared Rosser, Adam Warren, Nick Tompkins, Ashton Hewitt; Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams (captain); Josh Reynolds, Elliot Dee, Chris Coleman, Max Williams, Matthew Screech, Aaron Wainwright, Taine Basham, Harrison Keddie.

Replacements: Ellis Shipp, Conor Maguire, Leon Brown, Joe Maksymiw, Huw Taylor, Luke Baldwin, Arwel Robson, Jack Dixon.

Scarlets: Angus O’Brien; Johnny McNicholl, Steff Hughes, Johnny Williams, Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Kieran Hardy; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens (captain), Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Lewis Rawlins, Ed Kennedy, James Davies, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Phil Price, Javan Sebastian, Josh Helps, Josh Macleod, Dane Blacker, Paul Asquith, Tom Rogers.

If you want to see if the Scarlets can break their hoodoo, here are your streaming options…

How to watch Dragons v Scarlets from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Pro14 coverage, like Dragons v Scarlets, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Pro14 live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free – perfect timing to watch the end of the Pro14 season – or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Dragons v Scarlets live stream: How to watch from the UK

Dragons v Scarlets, which kicks off at 5.15pm on Saturday, will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months, which would include the 2020-21 Pro14 season too. That is due to start on 3 October.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Dragons v Scarlets live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show every Pro14 match live, including Dragons v Scarlets (kick-off 5.15pm eir Sport 2), and if you sign up for eir broadband you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €19.99 a month for three months (€29.99 after that) or for €240 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

Dragons v Scarlets live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Dragons v Scarlets from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 4.15am on Sunday, Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Dragons v Scarlets live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport came on board as a Pro14 broadcast partner when South African franchises Cheetahs and Kings joined the competition in 2017.

They primarily show matches involving those teams but are also showing Team A v Team B kicks off at 6.15pm on SuperSport One.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, which includes all ten sports channels.

