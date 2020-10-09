Here are the details on how you can watch the Guinness Pro14 match.

Dragons v Zebre live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Both the Dragons and Zebre will look to properly kick off their Guinness Pro14 campaigns this Friday after both sides lost in rather different fashions in Round 1.

The Dragons and Dean Ryan always knew they were up against it as they faced Leinster, a team riding high after victory in last seasons campaign. The team in blue destroyed them 35-5 in Dublin.

Whereas Michael Bradley’s Zebre side were left to rue missed chances against Cardiff Blues as they narrowly lost 16-6.

The last time the two sides met was in November 2019 which was a comprehensive win for the Italian side by 39 points to 12. The Dragons will look to rectify that on Friday night.

Below is the team news and all the details o how you can watch the match.

Dragons: Jordan Williams, Jonah Holmes, Nick Tompkins, Jamie Roberts, Ashton Hewitt, Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams (captain), Brok Harris, Elliott Dee, Leon Brown, Joe Davies, Matthew Screech, Harrison Keddie, Taine Basham, Ross Moriarty

Replacements: Richard Hibbard, Greg Bateman, Aaron Jarvis, Joe Maksymiw, Ben Fry, Tavis Knoyle, Josh Lewis, Adam Warren

Zebre: Jacopo Trulla, Junior Laloifi, Giulio Bisegni (captain), Federico Mori, Mattia Bellini, Carlo Canna, Guglielmo Palazzani, Daniele Rimpelli, Marco Manfredi, Eduardo Bello, Leonard Krumov, Ian Nagle, Maxime Mbandà, Johan Meyer, David Sisi

Replacements: Massimo Ceciliani, Danilo Fischetti, Giosuè Zilocchi, Cristian Stoian, Mick Kearney, Nicolò Casilio, Antonio Rizzi, Lorenzo Masselli

If you want to watch this second Guinness Pro14 semi-final wherever you are, we explain how to find a reliable live stream for Dragons v Zebre.

How to watch Dragons v Zebre from outside your country

If you’re abroad but still want to watch your local Pro14 coverage, like Dragons v Zebre this Friday, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.



Dragons v Zebre live stream: How to watch from the UK

Dragons v Zebre, which kicks off at 8.15pm tonight, will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Dragons v Zebre live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Dragons v Zebre (9.15pm kick-off) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN. It’s compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Ulster v Benetton live stream: How to watch from Canada

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to see Dragons v Zebre in Canada. It will kick off at 3.15pm EST and 12.15pm on the West Coast.

Dragons v Zebre live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Dragons v Zebre from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 8.15am on Saturday morning on Sky Sport Select.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Dragons v Zebre live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport came on board as a Pro14 broadcast partner when South African franchises Cheetahs and Kings joined the competition in 2017.

They primarily show matches involving those teams but are also showing Dragons v Zebre kicks off at 9.15pm on SuperSport CSN Live and SuperSport Rugby Live.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

