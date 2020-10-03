Here are all the details on how you can watch Edinburgh's match against the Ospreys.

Edinburgh v Ospreys live stream: How to watch from anywhere

The last Guinness Pro14 match to take place this weekend will see Edinburgh take on the Ospreys.

Edinburgh will look to build on a positive 2019/20 campaign under Richard Cockerill which saw the Scottish capital side finish at the summit of Conference B. They may have lost to Ulster in the semi-finals, but the side as a whole is trending in the right direction it seems.

Whereas Ospreys last year struggled as they only won two matches in the Pro14 last term but they will look to get off to a better start this season.

Below is the team news;

Edinburgh: Damien Hoyland, Darcy Graham, Mark Bennett, Chris Dean, Jamie Farndale, Jaco van der Walt, Charlie Shiel; Pierre Schoeman, Stuart McInally (captain), Simon Berghan, Ben Toolis, Grant Gilchrist, Magnus Bradbury, Luke Crosbie, Nick Haining.

Replacements: David Cherry, Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Andrew Davidson, Hamish Watson, Dan Nutton, Nathan Chamberlain, George Taylor.

Ospreys: Dan Evans, Mat Protheroe, Owen Watkin, Keiran Williams, Luke Morgan, Stephen Myler, Rhys Webb; Nicky Smith, Sam Parry, Tom Botha, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Olly Cracknell, Justin Tipuric (captain), Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Rhodri Jones, Ma’afu Fia, Bradley Davies, Dan Lydiate, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Josh Thomas, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler.

If you want to watch this second Guinness Pro14 semi-final wherever you are, we explain how to find a reliable live stream for Edinburgh v Ospreys.

How to watch Edinburgh v Ospreys from outside your country

If you’re abroad but still want to watch your local Pro14 coverage, like Edinburgh v Ospreys this Saturday, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

>> Try 5 issues of Rugby World magazine for just £5 in our Autumn Subscription Trial. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Edinburgh v Ospreys live stream: How to watch from the UK

Edinburgh v Ospreys, which kicks off at 7.35pm tonight, will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months, which would include the 2020-21 Pro14 season too. That starts on 3 October.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Edinburgh v Ospreys live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Edinburgh v Ospreys (8.35pm kick-off) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN. It’s compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Edinburgh v Ospreys live stream: How to watch from Canada

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to see Edinburgh v Ospreys in Canada. It will kick off at 2.35pm EST and 11.35am on the West Coast.

Edinburgh v Ospreys live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Edinburgh v Ospreys from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 6.30am on Sunday morning on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.