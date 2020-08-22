Glasgow v Edinburgh live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Find out how to catch all the action in this Scottish derby as the Pro14 returns

Glasgow v Edinburgh live stream: How to watch the Pro14 match online from anywhere

The first derby weekend of the restart of the Guinness Pro14 continues with this all-Scottish match-up at BT Murrayfield.

Currently sitting atop Conference B, Edinburgh need just one point to secure a place in the Pro14 semi-finals – but can they get it?

It was honours even when these two sides met over Christmas – Glasgow won 20-16 at Scotstoun and Edinburgh triumphed 29-19 at Murrayfield.

There have been changes in the playing squads since then while Glasgow also have a new coaching team, Danny Wilson replacing Dave Rennie, who has now taken the reins at Australia.

Yet both sides are still able to field international-laden teams. Glasgow have a total of 17 internationals in their match-day 23, with perhaps the most interesting selection Huw Jones at full-back. The Scotland player is more commonly a centre and this will be his first time in the No 15 shirt since joining the Warriors three years ago.

Richard Cockerill has selected an all Scotland front row for Edinburgh as they look to seal their play-off spot, with other internationals dotted throughout the side.

Glasgow: Huw Jones; Tommy Seymour, Nick Grigg, Pete Horne, Ratu Tagive; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Oli Kebble, Fraser Brown (captain), Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, Scott Cummings, Rob Harley, Matt Fagerson, Ryan Wilson.

Replacements: George Turner, Dylan Evans, D’arcy Rae, Kiran McDonald, Tom Gordon, George Horne, Niko Matawalu, Glenn Bryce.

Edinburgh: Blair Kinghorn; Eroni Sau, Mark Bennett, Chris Dean, Duhan van der Merwe; Jaco van der Walt, Nic Groom; Rory Sutherland, Stuart McInally (captain), WP Nel, Andrew Davidson, Grant Gilchrist, Luke Crosbie, Hamish Watson, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Mike Willemse, Pierre Schoeman, Simon Berghan, Jamie Hodgson, Nick Haining, Charlie Shiel, Nathan Chamberlain, George Taylor.

If you want to watch the Scottish derby wherever you are, we explain how to find a reliable live stream for Glasgow v Edinburgh.

How to watch Glasgow v Edinburgh from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Pro14 coverage, like Glasgow v Edinburgh, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Pro14 live stream you would at home.

Glasgow v Edinburgh live stream: How to watch from the UK

Glasgow v Edinburgh, which kicks off at 5.15pm on Saturday, will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months, which would include the 2020-21 Pro14 season too. That is due to start on 3 October.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Glasgow v Edinburgh live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show every Pro14 match live, including Glasgow v Edinburgh (kick-off 5.15pm, eir Sport 2), and if you sign up for eir broadband you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €19.99 a month for three months (€29.99 after that) or for €240 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

Glasgow v Edinburgh live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Glasgow v Edinburgh (kick-off 6.15pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN, which is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Glasgow v Edinburgh live stream: How to watch from the Canada

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Glasgow v Edinburgh in Canada. It will kick off at 12.15pm EST and 9.15am on the West Coast.

Glasgow v Edinburgh live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Glasgow v Edinburgh from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 4.15am on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Glasgow v Edinburgh live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport came on board as a Pro14 broadcast partner when South African franchises Cheetahs and Kings joined the competition in 2017.

They primarily show matches involving those teams but are also showing Glasgow v Edinburgh kicks off at 6.15pm on SuperSport 1.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, which includes all ten sports channels.

