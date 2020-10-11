Both sides are looking to bounce back from narrow defeats in last week's opening round of the Guinness Pro14. Everything points towards another close one at Scotstoun today

Glasgow v Scarlets live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Both teams have lifted the Guinness Pro14 crown in recent years and will hope to reassert their title credentials at Scotstoun today (5.15pm) after setbacks in last week’s first round.

Glasgow lost a ding-dong battle 28-24 in Connacht, while Scarlets slipped up 30-27 at home to Munster having led 24-10 with 15 minutes remaining. Munster captain Peter O’Mahony was then sent off, yet the 14 men fought back to snatch victory with a last-gasp long penalty.

“I’m not going to lie, it has hurt a lot,” admitted Scarlets backs coach Dai Flanagan. “There was a lot of good in the Munster game, we controlled lots of elements, but those last few moments of the match we have to improve on. We believe we can beat anyone on the day.”

Each side has made three changes from their starting XV in the season opener. For Scarlets, tighthead Samson Lee makes his 150th club appearance having missed the Munster game with a head injury. Johnny Williams comes in for Steff Hughes in midfield while Ryan Elias steps in for club captain Ken Owens. Jonathan Davies skippers the side.

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny, who kicked a record-breaking nine penalties against Munster, is one of 13 Scarlets who was named in the Wales squad for the autumn Test programme. Others include two uncapped players in openside Josh Macleod and scrum-half Kieran Hardy, respectively a starter and replacement today.

Glasgow give prop Zander Fagerson and openside Tom Gordon a first start of the campaign. The pair missed out in Galway because they were self-isolating following possible Covid exposures. Ratu Tagive gets a start on the wing while Richie Gray will make his 50th appearance in a Warriors jersey should he be deployed from the bench.

Head coach Danny Wilson said: “It’s great to welcome Tom and Zander back into the starting line-up. Scarlets like to play a similar style of attacking rugby to ourselves and it should make for an entertaining game. Everyone is really excited to get back out playing at Scotstoun after such a long time away.”

The Warriors this week strengthened their back-row resources after agreeing a loan deal for hard-hitting Samoa flanker TJ Ioane, who has made the move from London Irish.

Today’s teams also met in round two last season. Scarlets emerged 25-21 victors after resisting a late fightback by Glasgow when down to 14 men, Macleod having been dispatched to the sin-bin. That match was played without a raft of international players, Glasgow alone losing 16 players to the World Cup. Watch highlights of that match here.

Glasgow: Huw Jones; Tommy Seymour, Nick Grigg, Stafford McDowall, Ratu Tagive; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Oli Kebble, Fraser Brown (capt), Zander Fagerson, Rob Harley, Scott Cummings, Ryan Wilson, Tom Gordon, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: 16 George Turner, 17 Aki Seiuli, 18 D’arcy Rae, 19 Richie Gray, 20 Chris Fusaro, 21 George Horne, 22 Pete Horne, 23 Niko Matawalu.

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Tom Rogers, Jonathan Davies (capt), Johnny Williams, Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Sam Lousi, Blade Thomson, Josh Macleod, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: 16 Ken Owens, 17 Phil Price, 18 Javan Sebastian, 19 Lewis Rawlins, 20 James Davies, 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Rhys Patchell, 23 Steff Hughes.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Glasgow v Scarlets wherever you are…

How to watch Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets from outside your country

Glasgow v Scarlets live stream: How to watch from the UK

Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets, which kicks off at 5.15pm today at Scotstoun, will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months.

Glasgow v Scarlets live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show every Pro14 match live, including Glasgow v Scarlets (kick-off 5.15pm on eir Sport 2). If you sign up for eir broadband, you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €19.99 a month for three months (€29.99 after that) or for €240 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

Glasgow v Scarlets live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Glasgow v Scarlets from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 5.15am on Sky Sport NZ Select.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99), but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Glasgow v Scarlets live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport came on board as a Pro14 broadcast partner when South African franchises Cheetahs and Kings joined the competition in 2017.

They’re showing Glasgow v Scarlets on SuperSport Rugby – it kicks off at 6.15pm.

There are various DStv packages that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

