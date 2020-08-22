Don't miss the action from one of the best rivalries in rugby, Leinster v Munster

Leinster v Munster live stream: How to watch from anywhere

One of the biggest fixtures in the rugby calendar anywhere in the world is Leinster going up against Munster. The two historically-rich sides have been rivals for decades and each match is a hard-fought battle to the end.

Just take the last time they met in the Guinness Pro14. Held at Thomond Park, Leinster managed to grind out a narrow 13-6 win thanks to some incredible defending and massive turnovers when they needed them most. The boot of Ross Byrne also proved pivotal.

We expect more of the same on Saturday night.

As you would expect given this is both sides first match back, there is little form to speak of but Leinster will look to continue their unbeaten run and Munster will try to leapfrog Edinburgh at the top of Conference B.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour, Dave Kearney, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (captain), Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter; Ryan Baird, Scott Fardy, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Ed Byrne, Michael Bent, Devin Toner, Will Connors, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Max Deegan.

Munster: Shane Daly, Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls, JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray, James Cronin, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, RG Snyman, Billy Holland, Peter O’Mahony (captain), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Chris Cloete, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Matt Gallagher.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Leinster v Munster wherever you are.

How to watch Leinster v Munster from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local coverage of Leinster v Munster, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Pro14 live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Leinster v Munster live stream: How to watch from the UK

Leinster v Munster, which kicks off at 7.35pm on Saturday, will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months, which would include the 2020-21 Pro14 season too. That is due to start on 3 October.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Leinster v Munster live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show every Pro14 match live, including Leinster v Munster (kick-off 7.35pm, eir Sport 1), and if you sign up for eir broadband you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €19.99 a month for three months (€29.99 after that) or for €240 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

Leinster v Munster live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Leinster v Munster through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN, which is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Leinster v Munster live stream: How to watch from the Canada

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Leinster v Munster in Canada. It will kick off at 2.35pm EST and 11.35am on the West Coast.

Leinster v Munster live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Leinster v Munster from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 6.35am on Sunday morning on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Leinster v Munster live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport came on board as a Pro14 broadcast partner when South African franchises Cheetahs and Kings joined the competition in 2017.

They primarily show matches involving those teams but are also showing Leinster v Munster kicks off at 8.35pm on SuperSport 1.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, which includes all ten sports channels.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.