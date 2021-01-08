Leinster v Ulster live stream: How to watch from anywhere

There’s a repeat of last year’s Guinness Pro14 final in Dublin tonight

Leinster v Ulster live stream: How to watch the Pro14 match online from anywhere

Tonight it’s a repeat of last season’s Guinness Pro14 final as Leinster host Ulster at the RDS Arena in Dublin (kick-off 7.35pm).

While Leinster triumphed 27-5 back in September, Ulster can take inspiration from Wasps, who last weekend inflicted a heavy defeat on Exeter in what was a repeat of the Gallagher Premiership final but with a very different result.

It’s been a perfect ten wins out of ten for Ulster in the league this season and they sit ten points clear of Leinster at the top of Conference A.

Leinster have played two fewer matches than their provincial rivals but did suffer their first defeat of the season last weekend, when they were beaten 35-24 by Connacht.

Can the defending Pro14 champions bounce back tonight? They have named 15 internationals in their starting XV, including Jordan Larmour, who returns after three months out with a shoulder injury. Ross Byrne, normally a fly-half, also starts his first match at outside-centre.

Wallaby Sam Carter captains an Ulster side featuring six Ireland internationals. Expect Marcell Coetzee to have a big influence from No 8, too. The Springbok tops several statistics charts in the Pro14, including most tries (8), carries (107) and offloads (18).

Here’s a reminder of what happened the last time the two sides met and below we have the team line-ups and TV details.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney; Johnny Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Sean Cronin, Andrew Porter, Scott Fardy, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Jimmy O’Brien.

Ulster: Michael Lowry; Matt Faddes, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Sam Carter (captain), Greg Jones, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Nick Timoney, David Shanahan, Ian Madigan, Ben Moxham.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Leinster v Ulster…

Leinster v Ulster live stream: How to watch from the UK

Leinster v Ulster, which kicks off at 7.35pm tonight, will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – Virtual Private Network. Check out Express VPN.

Leinster v Ulster live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show Pro14 matches live, including Leinster v Ulster (kick-off 7.35pm on eir Sport 1), and if you sign up for eir broadband you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €14.99 a month for four months (€29.99 after that) or for €149 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

If you’re from Ireland but are abroad when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN.

Leinster v Ulster live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Leinster v Ulster (kick-off 8.35pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN, which is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Leinster v Ulster live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Leinster v Ulster from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 8.35am on Saturday morning on Sky Sport NZ Select.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Leinster v Ulster live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport came on board as a Pro14 broadcast partner when South African franchises Cheetahs and Kings joined the competition in 2017.

Leinster v Ulster kicks off at 9.35pm on SuperSport’s Rugby, Grandstand and CSN channels.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

