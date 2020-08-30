Make sure you know how to watch Munster's upcoming match with Connacht.

Munster v Connacht live stream: How to watch from anywhere

No derby match is an easy victory and Munster, despite winning their last four Guinness Pro14 matches against Connacht, will face a side riding high after a victory over Ulster last week.

Munster on the other hand narrowly lost to Leinster and saw new signing and World Cup winner RG Snyman go down with a damaged knee. He is out for at least six months.

Regardless they are a quality team and we are in for a tough and physical contest between the two Irish sides.

The last time they met Munster just about got over the line by 19 points to 14 in what was a hard-fought match. No doubt more of the same will be apparent on Sunday.

Munster: Shane Daly; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (captain), Chris Cloete, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Liam O’Connor, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Jack O’Sullivan.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, Colm de Buitléar, Sammy Arnold, Tom Daly, Matt Healy, Conor Fitzgerald, Caolin Blade, Paddy McAllister, Shane Delahunt, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Niall Murray, Quinn Roux (captain), Eoghan Masterson, Conor Oliver, Abraham Papali’i

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Conor Kenny, Matthew Burke, Ultan Dillane, Seán Masterson, Stephen Kerins, Peter Robb, Conor Dean

How to watch Munster v Connacht from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local coverage of Munster v Connacht, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Pro14 live stream you would at home.

Munster v Connacht live stream: How to watch from the UK

Munster v Connacht, which kicks off at 3pm on Sunday, will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months, which would include the 2020-21 Pro14 season too. That is due to start on 3 October.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Munster v Connacht live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show every Pro14 match live, including Munster v Connacht (kick-off 3pm, eir Sport 1), and if you sign up for eir broadband you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €19.99 a month for three months (€29.99 after that) or for €240 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

Munster v Connacht live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Munster v Connacht through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN, which is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Munster v Connacht live stream: How to watch from the Canada

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Munster v Connacht in Canada. It will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

Munster v Connacht live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Munster v Connacht from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 1.50am on Monday morning on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Munster v Connacht live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport came on board as a Pro14 broadcast partner when South African franchises Cheetahs and Kings joined the competition in 2017.

They primarily show matches involving those teams but are also showing Munster v Connacht kicks off at 4pm on SuperSport 1.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, which includes all ten sports channels.

