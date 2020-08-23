Ospreys v Dragons live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Liberty Stadium hosts this Welsh derby this afternoon – here are all the details

The Guinness Pro14 is back and the penultimate match of the first weekend sees the Dragons travel to the Liberty Stadium to face the Ospreys.

Neither side can make the semi-finals, with the Ospreys in particularly poor form before the season was suspended. They sit bottom of Conference A with only two wins in 13 games while Dragons are a couple of places above them in fifth.

When the two sides met at Rodney Parade in Janaury, the Dragons beat the Ospreys 25-18, but who will hit the ground running after the Covid-enforced break?

Wales centre Nick Tompkins, who has joined on a year-long loan from Saracens, will make his Dragons debut, as will lock Joe Maksymiw, while fly-half Sam Davies will captain the side against his former club.

In the Ospreys No 10 shirt will be Stephen Myler, who is playing his first game for the region, and he is joined at half-back by Rhys Webb, who is back at the Ospreys following his stint in France with Toulon.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; George North, Owen Watkin, Kieran Williams, Luke Morgan; Stephen Myler, Rhys Webb; Nicky Smith, Sam Parry, Tom Botha, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Olly Cracknell, Justin Tipuric (captain), Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas, Nicky Thomas, Bradley Davies, Will Griffiths, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Josh Thomas, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler.

Dragons: Dafydd Howells; Owen Jenkins, Nick Tompkins, Jack Dixon, Ashton Hewitt; Sam Davies (captain), Tavis Knoyle; Brok Harris, Richard Hibbard, Leon Brown, Matthew Screech, Joe Maksymiw, Ben Fry, Taine Basham, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Ellis Shipp, Conor Maguire, Chris Coleman, Joe Davies, Aaron Wainwright, Luke Baldwin, Arwel Robson, Adam Warren.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Ospreys v Dragons, wherever you are.

How to watch Ospreys v Dragons from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Pro14 coverage, like Ospreys v Dragons, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Pro14 live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free – perfect timing to watch the end of the Pro14 season – or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Ospreys v Dragons live stream: How to watch from the UK

Ospreys v Dragons, which kicks off at 2.15pm today, will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months, which would include the 2020-21 Pro14 season too. That is due to start on 3 October.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Ospreys v Dragons live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show every Pro14 match live, including Ospreys v Dragons (kick-off 2.15pm, eir Sport 2), and if you sign up for eir broadband you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €19.99 a month for three months (€29.99 after that) or for €240 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

Ospreys v Dragons live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Ospreys v Dragons (kick-off 3.15pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN, which is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Ospreys v Dragons live stream: How to watch from the Canada

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Ospreys v Dragons in Canada. It will kick off at 9.15am EST and 6.15am on the West Coast.

Ospreys v Dragons live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Ospreys v Dragons from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 1.15am on Monday morning on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

