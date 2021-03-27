Don’t miss any of the action from the all-Irish final, wherever you are in the world

Pro14 Final live stream: How to watch Leinster v Munster

The 2020-21 Guinness Pro14 concludes at the RDS Arena in Dublin this evening as Leinster host Munster in an all-Irish final.

Leinster are hoping to win a record fourth straight Pro14 title while Munster are aiming to lift the trophy for the first time since 2011, which is also the last occasion these two provinces met in the final.

Both these sides won 14 of 16 matches in the regular season to top their respective conferences, and the team line-ups are packed with internationals.

Devin Toner will become Leinster’s most-capped player when making his 262nd appearance for the province, in a match-day squad that includes 22 internationals (replacement lock Ross Molony is the only player not to have been capped).

A week after helping Ireland beat England in the Six Nations, Keith Earls, Conor Murray, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander are part of Munster’s starting XV.

Munster have lost their last five matches against Leinster, including a 13-10 defeat in January, so will be looking to break that duck.

Here are the two starting line-ups for the Pro14 final (kick-off 5pm) and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream for Leinster v Munster wherever you are in the world.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Rory O’Loughlin, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath (captain); Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Scott Fardy, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, Ryan Baird, Jamison Gibson Park, Johnny Sexton, James Lowe.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne, Gavin Coombes, Peter O’Mahony (captain), CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey, JJ Hanrahan, Rory Scannell.

Pro14 Final live stream: How to watch from the UK

Leinster v Munster, which kicks off at 5pm this evening, will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £10.99 or £12.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £10.99 a month.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – Virtual Private Network. Check out Express VPN.

Pro14 Final live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show Pro14 matches live, including Leinster v Munster (kick-off 5pm, eir Sport 1), and if you sign up for eir broadband you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €14.99 a month for four months (€29.99 after that) or for €149 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

Free-to-air Irish language channel TG4 is also showing Leinster v Munster.

If you’re from Ireland but are abroad when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN.

Pro14 Final live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Leinster v Munster (kick-off 6pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN, which is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Pro14 Final live stream: How to watch from the USA

ESPN+ will be showing Leinster v Munster in the States. It will kick off at 1pm EST and 10am on the West Coast.

Pro14 Final live stream: How to watch from the Canada

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Leinster v Munster in Canada. It will kick off at 1pm EST and 10am on the West Coast.

Pro14 Final live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Leinster v Munster from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 6am on Sunday morning on Sky Sport NZ1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June 2021 you’ll get your first two months free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Pro14 Final live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport came on board as a Pro14 broadcast partner when South African franchises Cheetahs and Kings joined the competition in 2017.

Leinster v Munster kicks off at 7pm on SuperSport’s Rugby channel.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

