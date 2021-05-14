Plans for top South African franchise to take on team ranked first in Pro14 Rainbow Cup at European venue

Rainbow Cup set for North v South final

The best South African franchise is set to take on the top-placed team in the Guinness Pro14 Rainbow Cup in a North v South final.

The Rainbow Cup has been operating as a dual tournament – Rainbow Cup SA and Pro14 Rainbow Cup – since the South African franchises were not given permission to travel.

However, organisers hope the Rainbow Cup can culminate in a North v South final on Saturday 19 June at a venue in Europe.

It would feature the leading South African franchise – one of Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers – against the team ranked top of the table in the European competition, which features Irish provinces Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster, Italian sides Benetton and Zebre, Scottish clubs Edinburgh and Glasgow as well as Welsh regions Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets.

A Pro14 statement read: “Planning is now at an advanced stage and all written approvals are expected imminently for the game to take place at a European venue.

“At this stage in the process it was important for teams, their fans, broadcasters and sponsors to hear of these developments ahead of this weekend’s Rainbow Cup games in Europe and South Africa.

“The northern representative in the final shall be the team who finishes first in the table among the 12 teams in the Guinness Pro14 Rainbow Cup while the southern representative shall be the side who ranks first in the Rainbow Cup SA competition.”

After two rounds, the Sharks top the South African table ahead of the Bulls, with winless Stormers and Lions meeting this weekend.

Munster and Benetton are the only Pro14 teams to win their opening two Rainbow Cup matches.

More details on the final are expected to be announced next week.

