Scarlets v Leinster live stream: How to watch from anywhere

This weekend’s Guinness Pro14 action concludes with Scarlets hosting Leinster at Parc y Scarlets tonight (kick-off 7.35pm).

These two sides have a rich history in the competition but haven’t played each other for two years.

This fixture was originally scheduled for November but had to be postponed due to a small number of positive Covid tests while the disruption to the last campaign meant these teams didn’t play each other in the 2019-20 season. So they last met in Dublin in January 2019, when Leinster won 22-17. Watch highlights of that match here…

Both sides are without a lot of their internationals ahead of the Six Nations, but Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong starts for Leinster after nearly a year on the sidelines due to injuries while Scarlets fly-half Sam Costelow makes his first Pro14 start. Below we explain how to find a reliable Scarlets v Leinster live steam while here are the two line-ups…

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Tom Prydie, Tyler Morgan, Steff Hughes (captain), Ryan Conbeer; Sam Costelow, Dane Blacker; Phil Price, Marc Jones, Javan Sebastian, Morgan Jones, Sam Lousi, Blade Thomson, Dan Davis, Uzair Cassiem.

Replacements: Taylor Davies, Kemsley Mathias, Werner Kruger, Tevita Ratuva, Carwyn Tuipulotu, Will Homer, Angus O’Brien, Paul Asquith.

Leinster: Max O’Reilly; Cian Kelleher, Liam Turner, Ciarán Frawley, Dave Kearney; Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath (captain); Peter Dooley, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, Ryan Baird, Josh Murphy, Dan Leavy, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Ed Byrne, Tom Clarkson, Jack Dunne, Scott Fardy, Hugh O’Sullivan, David Hawkshaw, Jamie Osborne.

Scarlets v Leinster live stream: How to watch from the UK

Scarlets v Leinster, which kicks off at 7.35pm tonight, will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Premier Sports show Guinness Pro14 matches live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months.

The match is also available on two free-to-air TV, with Welsh language channel S4C showing Scarlets v Leinster.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – Virtual Private Network. Check out Express VPN.

Scarlets v Leinster live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show Pro14 matches live, including Scarlets v Leinster (kick-off 7.35pm on eir Sport 1), and if you sign up for eir broadband you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €14.99 a month for four months (€29.99 after that) or for €149 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

Free-to-air Irish language channel TG4 is also showing Scarlets v Leinster.

If you’re from Ireland but are abroad when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN.

Scarlets v Leinster live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Scarlets v Leinster from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 8.35am on Sunday morning on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Scarlets v Leinster live stream: How to watch from South Africa

Scarlets v Leinster kicks off at 9.35pm South African time and is being shown live on SuperSport’s Rugby channel.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Scarlets v Leinster live stream: How to watch from USA

ESPN+ will show the Scarlets v Leinster match in America – kick-off is 2.35pm EST and 11.35am on the West Coast.

