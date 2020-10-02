Here are all the television and streaming details for this Guinness Pro14 rugby match.

Ulster v Benetton live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Last season’s Guinness Pro14 may not have ended how Ulster and Dan McFarland would have wanted after tasting defeat against Leinster in the Final, but they quickly get to turn their attention to next season with it starting almost immediately after that result.

Their opening opponents are Benetton, who will feel confident they can upset the hosts after winning their last two Guinness Pro14 away games.

New season, new possibilities, new hope – all of these things could mean we get an exciting affair on Friday night.

Ulster: Jacob Stockdale, Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Rob Lyttle, Michael Lowry, John Cooney, Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Sam Carter, Iain Henderson (captain), Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, David O’Connor, David McCann, Alby Mathewson, Bill Johnston, Louis Ludik.

Benetton: Jayden Hayward, Ratuva Tavuyara, Ignacio Brex, Marco Zanon, Monty Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Dewaldt Duvenage (captain), Cherif Traore, Hame Faiva, Marco Riccioni, Marco Lazzaroni, Federico Ruzza, Sebastian Negri, Abraham Steyn, Toa Halafihi

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Nicola Quaglio, Simone Ferrari, Niccolò Cannone, Eli Snyman, Giovanni Pettinelli, Callum Braley, Edoardo Padovani.

If you want to watch this second Guinness Pro14 semi-final wherever you are, we explain how to find a reliable live stream for Ulster v Benetton.

How to watch Ulster v Benetton from outside your country

If you’re abroad but still want to watch your local Pro14 coverage, like Ulster v Benetton this Saturday, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Ulster v Benetton live stream: How to watch from the UK

Ulster v Benetton, which kicks off at 8.15pm tonight, will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months, which would include the 2020-21 Pro14 season too. That starts on 3 October.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Ulster v Benetton live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Ulster v Benetton (9.15pm kick-off) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN. It’s compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Ulster v Benetton live stream: How to watch from Canada

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to see Ulster v Benetton in Canada. It will kick off at 3.15pm EST and 12.15pm on the West Coast.

Ulster v Benetton live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Ulster v Benetton from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 7.15am on Saturday morning on Sky Sport NZ 2.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

