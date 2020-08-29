Don't miss a moment of the action from this all-Irish affair at the Aviva Stadium.

Ulster v Leinster live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Ulster and Leinster have battled hard all season long in Conference A in the Guinness Pro14, and this Saturday the two sides will compete once again in what should be a spectacular match.

The last time they met we were privy to a scintillating affair in which the undefeated Leinster emerged victorious 54-42. And yet despite Ulster only having one win in their least five meetings against Leinster, we will undoubtedly be in for an exciting affair you do not want to miss.

Leinster are coming off the back of an excellent win against Munster whilst Ulster will look to bounce back after a narrow loss to Connacht.

Ulster: Jacob Stockdale, Matt Faddes, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle, Ian Madigan, John Cooney, Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Sam Carter (captain), Kieran Treadwell, Matthew Rea, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: John Andrew, Kyle McCall, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Nick Timoney, David Shanahan, Bill Johnston, Louis Ludik.

Leinster: Rob Kearney, Hugo Keenan, Rory O’Loughlin, Ciarán Frawley, Cian Kelleher, Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ed Byrne (captain), Seán Cronin, Michael Bent, Devin Toner, Ross Molony , Josh Murphy, Will Connors, Max Deegan

Replacements: James Tracy, Michael Milne, Tom Clarkson, Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny, Rowan Osborne, Harry Byrne, Jimmy O’Brien

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Ulster v Leinster wherever you are.

How to watch Ulster v Leinster from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local coverage of Ulster v Leinster, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Pro14 live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Ulster v Leinster live stream: How to watch from the UK

Ulster v Leinster, which kicks off at 7.35pm on Saturday, will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months, which would include the 2020-21 Pro14 season too. That is due to start on 3 October.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Ulster v Leinster live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show every Pro14 match live, including Ulster v Leinster (kick-off 7.35pm, eir Sport 1), and if you sign up for eir broadband you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €19.99 a month for three months (€29.99 after that) or for €240 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

Ulster v Leinster live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Ulster v Leinster through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN, which is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Ulster v Leinster live stream: How to watch from the Canada

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Ulster v Leinster in Canada. It will kick off at 2.35pm EST and 11.35am on the West Coast.

Ulster v Leinster live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Ulster v Leinster from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 6.25am on Sunday morning on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Ulster v Leinster live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport came on board as a Pro14 broadcast partner when South African franchises Cheetahs and Kings joined the competition in 2017.

They primarily show matches involving those teams but are also showing Ulster v Leinster kicks off at 8.35pm on SuperSport 1.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, which includes all ten sports channels.

