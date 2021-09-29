Nick Heath and Sarah Mockford highlight the names to look out for this season

Premier 15s Players to Watch 2021-22

The Allianz Premier 15s returns this weekend after an early-season break and we’re here to tell you who to look out for during the rest of the campaign.

Harlequins are the defending champions in the English women’s top flight, having beaten two-time winners Saracens in last season’s final, but there is star quality throughout the league.

We’ve highlighted players to watch at each of the ten Premier 15s clubs – and don’t miss the in-depth team guides in Rugby World’s start-of-season issue 2021-22.

Premier 15s Players to Watch 2021-22

Bristol Bears

Manon ‘Mad Dog’ Johnes made her Test debut aged 17. Now 20, she is a regular in Wales’ back row, played at scrum-half for Oxford in the Varsity Match (she is studying geography) and will bring her all-action style to the Bears’ campaign.

DMP Durham Sharks

Promoted to the club’s senior squad last season, hooker Alana Bainbridge came through DMP’s centre of excellence and is a former Yorkshire U18 captain.

Now at Newcastle Uni, she will have learnt a lot last season. Her lineout work has impressed and she will hope to kick on having had trials with England U20.

Exeter Chiefs

Flo Robinson had a breakthrough season in 2020-21, impressing for the Chiefs and earning a Red Roses call-up.

The teenage No 9 – she turns 20 in October – is being tipped as an outside bet for England’s Rugby World Cup squad.

Gloucester-Hartpury

Emma Sing was one of the finds of last season. The goalkicking full-back sneaked into the top ten kickers’ list with a personal tally of 43 points.

A member of the England U20 squad, she will hope to keep linking up with wings Ellie Underwood and Kelly Smith in a sharp back three.

Harlequins

A familiar face, rather than a new one, but it will be fascinating to see how Jade Konkel fares on her return to the club having completed her firefighter training.

The Scotland No 8 took a break from rugby earlier in the year to qualify but is back in Quins colours this season.

Loughborough Lightning

Loughborough haven’t been short of flankers but they haven’t boasted many out-and-out opensides, which could be Sadia Kabeya’s key asset.

She has joined from Wasps, having chosen the oval ball over track and field.

Sale Sharks

A former Firwood Waterloo and England U18/20 hooker, Scarlett Fielding is a gas engineer by trade who brings experience seemingly beyond her years.

A proper rugby head, Fielding adds energy and guile to the front row and will be a tough prospect for any teams thinking that they can snaffle the points at Heywood Road.

Saracens

Rather than a young gun, look out for two stalwarts. England’s most-capped player Rocky Clark will run out aged 40 while another Red Roses centurion, Tamara Taylor, hits the birthday milestone in October. Both will be involved in the coaching too.

Wasps

Maud Muir only turned 20 in July but the agile prop already has an impressive reputation. Named Players’ Player of the Season for 2020-21, she should make her England debut this season.

Also keep an eye on Ellie Boatman in the backs – she’s rapid!

Worcester Warriors

Minori Yamamoto, Worcester’s first-ever Japanese signing, only arrived in the UK in late July. There’s no doubt Jo Yapp will get this 12-times capped fly-half up to speed, looking for Yamamoto to show her creative abilities and established kicking prowess.

