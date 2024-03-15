France v England predictions: Can Borthwick’s men back it up in Le Crunch?

France and England could both still win the Six Nations title

France v England predictions are difficult to make this year. Both have come to the end of the tournament in much better form than they started. England defeated defending champions Ireland in the last round while France downed Wales at the Principality Stadium.

There is also extra bite in matches between France and England. The rivalry is as alive as ever but England will want revenge for last year’s result. France blew England away with a 53-10 win at Twickenham. The result was the biggest defeat England had ever suffered at home. The loss has been described by England captain Jamie George as the “darkest day” of his career.

There is more than national pride on the line though. Both England and France can win the Six Nations title this weekend. The possibility will be determined by Ireland v Scotland, which is taking place earlier on Saturday. If Ireland win or draw then they win the title. Any other eventuality in that match and the title race is on. You can read more about permutations here.

But what are the predictions and where is the game being held? All the details are below.

France v England predictions

Sarah Rendell: France by two. This match is sure to be a close battle. France have not played as well as many would have thought heading into the tournament. But they regained some French flair against Wales, particularly through Nolann Le Garrec who once again starts at scrum-half.

England have restored some respect on their badge after they defeated defending champions Ireland in the last round. Star Ben Earl has gone from strength-to-strength in the competition and fans will be hoping he can step up once again. However, I think the home advantage for France will see them just pip their rivals.

Kick-off time: 8pm GMT – Sat 16 March

TV channel: ITV (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations

Venue: Groupama Stadium

Capacity: 59, 186

France v England head-to-head results

2023 Six Nations: England 10-53 France

2022 Six Nations: France 25-13 England

2021 Six Nations: England 23-20 France

2020 Six Nations: France 24-17 England

2019 Six Nations: England 44-8 France

France v England team news

FRANCE Léo Barré; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Nicolas Depoortère, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Thomas Ramos, Nolann Le Garrec; Cyril Baille, Julian Marchand, Uini Atonio, Thibaud Flament, Emmanuel Meafou, François Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Sébastien Taofifénua, Georges-Henri Colombe, Romain Taofifénua, Alexandre Roumat, Paul Boudehent, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana

ENGLAND George Furbank; Tommy Freeman, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, San Cole, Maro Itoje, George Martin, Ollie Chessum, Sam Underhill, Ben Earl.

Replacements:Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Ethan Roots, Alex Dombrandt, Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Manu Tuilagi

