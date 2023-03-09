Les Bleues have named their squad for the upcoming tournament

France’s two coaches Gaëlle Mignot and David Ortiz have named a 36-player squad for the Six Nations. The biggest star not to be included is Madoussou Fall who has been ruled out of the entire tournament with injury.

There are also other absentees but they are not included due to retirement. Scrum-half Laure Sansus, second row Celine Ferer, back-row Marjorie Mayans and forward Safi N’Diaye all hung up their boots after the World Cup in 2022.

The interesting battle for France will be who claims the fly-half shirt. Caroline Drouin is usually at No. 10 but she is focusing on sevens and so has not been included in the team. Lina Queyroi is out of action and so there is opportunity for the likes of Carla Arbez and Morgane Bourgeois.

Centre Gabrielle Vernier is once again named after an impressive World Cup and veteran full-back Jessy Tremouliere is also included.

In the forwards, usual captain Gaelle Hermet is named and Emeline Gros is likely to line-up next to her in the back row.

And Agathe Sochat is primed to claim hooker at the championship.

Coach Mignot said: “It’s the first list of our new project with David, it’s an important moment because we have worked hard over the last two months to put together this list and this staff.

“The goal for the Championship will be to put the foundations in place for our game plan and to improve game on game. We will need to be in the best possible shape by the time we get to the final game against England at Twickenham.”

France Women’s Six Nations Squad 2023

Backs

(DoB/Club/Position)

Carla Arbez (24 May 1999/Bordelais/Fly-half)

Cyrielle Banet (29 Aug 1994/Montpellier/Wing)

Caroline Boujard (6 Jan 1994/Montpellier/Wing)

Emilie Boulard (23 Aug 1999/Chilly Mazarin/Full-back)

Pauline Bourdon (4 Nov 1995/Toulouse/Scrum-half)

Morgane Bourgeois(6 Feb 2003/Bordelais/Fly-half)

Alexandra Chambon (2 Aug 2000/Grenoble Amazones/Scrum-half)

Margaux Duces (19 Aug 2003/Rennais/Scrum-half)

Marie Dupouy (2 Nov 2001/Scrum-half)

Maelle Filopon (27 May 1997/Toulouse/Wing)

Lilou Graciet (26 Feb 2004/Lyon/Full-back)

Mae Levy (9 Nov 2004/Montpellier/Centre)

Melissande Llorens (18 Jun 2002/Blagnac/Centre/)

Marine Menager (26 Jul 1996/Montpellier/Wing)

Jessy Tremouliere (29 Jul 1992/Romagnat/Full-back)

Gabrielle Vernier (2 Jun 1997/Blagnac/Centre)

Forwards

Julie Annery (12 Jun 1995/Bordelais/Back-row)

Rose Bernadou (3 Mar 2000/Montpellier/Prop)

Axelle Berthoumieu (9 Jul 2000/Blagnac/Flanker)

Lea Champon (Grenoble/Back-row)

Annaelle Deshayes (16 Mar 1996/Bordelais/Prop)

Célia Domain (24 Apr 2000/Blagnac/Prop)

Charlotte Escudero (26 Dec 2000/Blagnac/Back-row)

Manae Feleu (3 Feb 2000/Grenoble/Lock)

Audrey Forlani (19 Nov 1991/Blagnac/Lock)

Emeline Gros (19 Aug 1995/Grenoble/Back-row)

Gaelle Hermet (12 Jun 1996/Toulouse/Back-row)

Clara Joyeux (10 Jan 1998/Blagnac/Prop)

Assia Khalfaoui (24 Mar 2001/Bordelais/Prop)

Coco Lindelauf (17 Jan 2001/Blagnac/Prop)

Romane Menager (26 Jul 1996/Montpellier/No.8)

Ambre Mwayembe (Second row/Grenoble)

Maelle Picut (Back-row/Blagnac)

Elisa Riffoneau (Second row/Rennais)

Agathe Sochat (21 May 1995/Bordelais/Hooker)

Mabinty Sylla (3 Feb 2000/Bordelais)

France Women’s Six Nations Fixtures 2022

(All kick-off times are UK & Ireland time)

Round One

Sun 26 Mar, Italy v France, Stadio Sergio, 3pm

Round Two

Sat 1 Apr, Ireland v France, Musgrave Park, 3.15 pm

Round Three

Sun 16 Apr, France v Scotland, Stade de la Rabine, 3.15pm

Round Four

Sun, 23 Apr, France v Wales, Stade des Alpes, 3.15pm

Round Five

Sat 29 Apr, England v France, Twickenham Stadium, 1pm

Don’t miss a game with this Women’s Six Nations TV coverage guide.

