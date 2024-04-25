Les Bleues have announced their team for the Grand Slam showdown in Bordeaux

Co-head coaches Gaëlle Mignot and David Ortiz have selected their final France Women’s Six Nations squad for 2024 and have made four changes to the starting XV to play England.

Madoussou Fall comes back into the second row with Charlotte Escudero moving to the back row. Emeline Gros and Teani Feleu drop to the bench while Romane Ménager is back at No 8 and former captain Gaëlle Hermet starts.

In the backs Nassira Konde comes into the centre partnership and Marine Ménager starts on the wing.

Take a look at the team below.

France team to play England

Emilie Boulard; Joanna Grisez, Nassira Konde, Gabrielle Vernier, Marine Ménager; Lina Queyroi, Pauline Bourdon Sansus; Annaëlle Deshaye, Agathe Sochat, Assia Khalfaoui, Manae Feleu (capt), Madoussou Fall, Charlotte Escudero, Gaëlle Hermet, Romane Ménager.

Replacements 16 Elisa Riffoneau, 17 Ambre Mwayembe, 18 Clara Joyeux, 19 Emeline Gros, 20 Teani Feleu, 21 Alexandra Chambon, 22 Anne-Cécile Ciofani, 23 Chloe Jacquet.

France team to play Wales

Emilie Boulard; Joanna Grisez, Chloe Jacquet, Gabrielle Vernier, Anne-Cécile Ciofani; Lina Queyroi, Pauline Bourdon Sansus; Annaëlle Deshaye, Agathe Sochat, Assia Khalfaoui, Manae Feleu, Charlotte Escudero, Romane Ménager, Emeline Gros, Teani Feleu.

Replacements: Elisa Riffoneau, Ambre Mwayembe, Clara Joyeux, Madoussou Fall, Gaëlle Hermet, Alexandra Chambon, Lina Tuy, Morgane Bourgeois

France team to play Italy

Emilie Boulard; Marine Ménager, Nassira Konde, Gabrielle Vernier, Mélissande Llorens; Lina Queyroi, Pauline Bourdon Sansus; Annaëlle Deshaye, Agathe Sochat, Assia Khalfaoui, Manae Feleu, Madoussou Fall, Charlotte Escudero, Emeline Gros, Romane Ménager.

Replacements: Elisa Riffoneau, Ambre Mwayembe, Clara Joyeux, Gaëlle Hermet, Teani Feleu, Alexandra Chambon, Lina Tuy, Morgane Bourgeois

France team to play Scotland

Emilie Boulard; Kelly Arbey, Nassira Kondé, Gabrielle Vernier, Marine Ménager; Lina Queyroi, Pauline Bourdon Sansus; Annaëlle Deshaye, Agathe Sochat, Assia Khalfaoui, Manae Feleu, Madoussou Fall, Axelle Berthoumeiu, Gaëlle Hermet, Romane Ménager.

Replacements: Manon Bigot, Ambre Mwayembe, Clara Joyeux, Charlotte Escudero, Emeline Gros, Alexandra Chambon, Lina Tuy, Morgane Bourgeois

France team to play Ireland

Emilie Boulard; Kelly Arbey, Nassira Kondé, Gabrielle Vernier, Marine Ménager; Lina Queyroi, Pauline Bourdon Sansus; Annaëlle Deshaye, Agathe Sochat, Assia Khalfaoui, Manae Feleu, Madoussou Fall, Charlotte Escudero, Gaëlle Hermet, Romane Ménager.

Replacements: Elisa Riffoneau, Ambre Mwayembe, Clara Joyeux, Kiara Zago, Emeline Gros, Alexandra Chambon, Lina Tuy, Morgane Bourgeois

France Women’s Six Nations Squad 2024

Backs

Cyrielle Banet (Montpellier HR)

Océane Bordes (Toulousain Stadium)

Émilie Boulard (Blagnac RF)

Pauline Bourdon-Sansus (Stade Toulousain)

Morgane Bourgeois (Stade Bordelais)

Alexandra Chambon (FC Grenoble Amazones)

Caroline Drouin (Stade Rennais)

Nassira Kounde (Stade Bordelais)

Marine Household (Montpellier HR)

Lina Queyroi (Blagnac RF)

Suliana Sivi (Stade Rennais)

Lina Tuy (ASM Romagnat)

Gabrielle Vernier (Blagnac RF)

Forwards

Rose Bernadou (Montpellier)

Axelle Berthoumeiu (Blagnac)

Manon Bigot (Blagnac)

Léa Champon (FC Grenoble Amazones)

Annaëlle Deshaye (Stade Bordelais)

Charlotte Escudero (Stade Toulousain)

Madoussou Fall (Stade Bordelais)

Manae Feleu (FC Grenoble Amazones)

Teani Feleu(FC Grenoble Amazones)

Emeline Gros (FC Grenoble Amazones)

Gaëlle Hermet (Stade Toulousain)

Clara Happy (Blagnac RF)

Assia Khalfaoui (Stade Bordelais)

Romane Household(Montpellier HR)

Amber Mwayembe (FC Grenoble Amazones)

Elisa Riffonneau (Trailfinders)

Agathe Sochat (Stade Bordelais)

Chloé Vauclin(Stade Rennais)

Kiara Zago (Stade Toulousain)

France Women’s Six Nations Fixtures 2024

(All kick-off times are UK & Ireland time)

Round One

Sat 23 Mar, France 38-17 Ireland (Stade Marie-Marvingt)

Round Two

Sat 30 Mar, Scotland 5-15 France (Hive Stadium)

Round Three

Sun 14 Apr, France 38-15 Italy (Stade Jean Bouin)

Round Four

Sun 21 Apr, Wales 0-40 France (Cardiff Arms Park)

Round Five

Sat 27 Apr, France v England (Stade Chaban-Delmas, 4.45pm)

