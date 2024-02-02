How to watch Italy v England: Live stream Saturday’s Six Nations match

Steve Borthwick's men get their championship underway in Rome. Here's how to watch an Italy v England live stream

England had the most successful World Cup of any of the northern hemisphere sides, making it through the semi-finals before losing to South Africa. Will they be able to carry that momentum to Rome for a game against an Italian side under new management? You’ll have to watch an Italy v England live stream to find out.

This article contains all the information you need to view the match FOR FREE on ITVX in the UK and Virgin Media Player in Ireland. If you’re going to be away from your home country for the big game, you can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch an Italy v England live stream FOR FREE from abroad.

With Owen Farrell opting to take a break for the Six Nations, Saracens teammate Jamie George taking over as captain, and a load of new talent drafted into the squad, Steve Borthwick’s team seems set to have a different feel this year. But it’s Italy who’ll be the unknown quantity, with new head coach Gonzalo Quesada looking to build on the progress made by his predecessor, Kieran Crowley.

If you want to watch an Italy v England live stream you’ve come to the right place. We also have a guide to watching the rest of this year’s Six Nations championship and Netflix’s Six Nations documentary, Full Contact, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you’ll find the kick-off time where you are in the world.

Watch Italy v England: live stream for FREE from the UK

As has been the case for several years, coverage of the 2024 Guinness Six Nations will be shared between the BBC and ITV in the UK.

Italy v England, the second game of this year’s tournament, will be available FOR FREE on ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. ITV has a brilliant app that works on almost all your devices – just search for ITVX on any phone, tablet, smart TV or console you have to access the coverage.

You’ll be able to watch an Italy v England live stream from 1:30pm GMT on Saturday 3 February ahead of the 2:15pm kick-off.

If you’re going to be away from the UK during the tournament, you can use ExpressVPN to watch an Italy v England live stream FOR FREE from abroad by following the instructions below. But remember, you’ll still need a valid TV Licence to watch ITVX from overseas.

How to watch an Italy v England live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch an Italy v England live stream from your home country’s broadcaster but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and the ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home, even while in another country.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Italy v England: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, the 15 matches of the 2024 Six Nations Championship are being shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

You can watch an Italy v England live stream FOR FREE on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player, with live coverage starting at 1:30pm ahead of the 2:15pm kick-off.

Watch Italy v England: live stream from South Africa

If you want to watch an Italy v England live stream from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. The match kicks off at 4:15pm SAST on Saturday 3 February.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Italy v England: live stream from the USA

NBC Sports are the rights holders for the tournament in the USA, and Six Nations matches will be available on CNBC. Italy v England kicks off at 9:15am ET, 6:15am PT on Saturday 3 February.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package.

CNBC is available on Sling via the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’ll usually cost you $46 per month ($40 for Sling Blue, $6 for the add-on) but Sling are currently offering your first month for $20. You can cancel your subscription at any time.

You’ll also be able to watch an Italy v England live stream on the Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Watch Italy v England: live stream from New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ has the rights to show Six Nations matches. An Italy v England live stream will be available on Sky Sport 1, but it’ll mean a very early start – or a very late night – with coverage starting at 3:05am NZDT on Sunday 4 February.

Watch Italy v England from Australia

Australian rugby fans looking for an Italy v England live stream will be tuning in to Stan Sport, which has the rights to all 15 Six Nations matches ad-free, live and on demand. Kick-off is at 1:15am AEDT on Sunday 4 February.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch Italy v England: live stream FOR FREE from France

In France, you can watch Italy v England FOR FREE on France 2 and its France TV streaming service. Kick-off is at 3:15pm French time.

Check out Italy v England from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A monthly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out an annual subscription for $169.

Italy v England kick-off times

Here is the Italy v England kick-off time where you are:

UK: 2:15pm

South Africa: 4:15pm

Ireland: 2:15pm

USA: 9:15am (ET), 6:15am (PT)

Australia: 1:15am (AEST), Sunday 4 February

New Zealand: 3:15am, Sunday 4 February

France: 3:15pm

