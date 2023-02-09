All the championship matches are available to live stream in the States

The Six Nations may be the world’s oldest rugby championship but it is very modern in its broadcast coverage, with matches shown across the world.

If you’ve ever wondered how to watch Six Nations rugby in the USA then we’ve got good news for you. NBC is the official broadcaster and is streaming all Six Nations matches live on Peacock Premium in the USA. So even if you’re on the other side of the Atlantic from where the tournament is taking place you can watch the best countries in Europe play each other in the historic tournament over the coming weeks.

How to watch Six Nations rugby in America

All of the Six Nations matches will be streamed live on Peacock, with repeats shown on CNBC either the same day or the next day. Plus, CNBC will also present live coverage of six more matches: all Round Three matches on Saturday 25 February, Sunday 26th, plus the Round Four match between Scotland and Ireland, and Round Five matches of Scotland versus Italy and France versus Wales on Saturday 18 March.

Former England and Lions prop Alex Corbisiero and Dan Lyle, the former USA captain, front the coverage from the studio.

To watch NBC’s live coverage you’ll need Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 a month.

Alternatively, if you’d rather watch coverage on CNBC, whether the delayed starts or the four live matches they have, Sling is a good option.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch all sorts of cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time. So if you tried it out for round three on the weekend of 26-27 February, you could watch those three Six Nations matches for free.

While matches kick off in the afternoon in Europe, the time difference means they will begin in the morning in the USA, with Eastern Time five hours behind GMT and the West Coast eight hours behind until the clocks change in mid-March.

Looking at this year’s Six Nations fixtures, a 2.15pm kick-off will be 9.15am ET, a 4.45pm kick-off is 11.45am and 3pm is 10am.

