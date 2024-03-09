Is the Six Nations trying to create a Super Bowl half-time vibe?

Rag'n'Bone Man performed three songs at Twickenham

A Six Nations half-time concert? That’s what fans got at Twickenham at the break during England versus Ireland, as Rag’n’Bone Man performed three songs.

As the two sides were inside recovering for an incredibly physical first half, the English star was performing his hit Human.

It’s the second time this championship that there was a Six Nations half-time show, as Tom Walker performed during the Calcutta Cup match at Murrayfield in the third round.

The entertainment levels at top-tier rugby matches has been a constant talking point in recent seasons, and organisers are clearly trying things out. But are you a fan?

It has also been suggested in the past that for major events, rugby could try to create a spectacle like the famous Super Bowl half-time performances.

As one commenter on X put it: “Well we are in the entertainment industry, so why not? The game has to try things and evolve.” Another added, “Why not? If you’re at the ground you can either watch it or go to the bar/toilet if you don’t want to. If you’re not there then it doesn’t affect you.”

Of course, what really helps sell the game is when two full-throated sides go for it on the pitch. And England-Ireland had real verve and intent to it. Something the fans sounded their appreciation for.

During the recent Rugby World Cup final, ahead of kick-off singer Mika performed for the Stade de France crowd (and there were plenty of celebrities to spot too).

