Italy’s Women’s Six Nations squad has been announced by new head coach Giovanni Raineri and he has made Elisa Giordano captain for the tournament.

Former captain Manuela Furlan has retired and so Giordano fills her boots. Furlan is not the only player to have reitred with Melissa Bettoni also hanging up her boots.

Raineri has named eight uncapped players including Arredissima Villorba’s Gaia Buso, Valsugana Padova’s Mathilde Cheval and Rugby Colorno’s Sofia Rolfi.

The side do have experience though with scrum-half Sara Barattin, who has 111 caps, named as well as centre Beatrice Rigoni.

Raineri said: “The squad for the TikTok Women’s Six Nations is made up for experienced players and some newcomers who have been playing well in the Italian championship, with the aim of building the best possible team for the competition. It will be a new journey and we will run onto the field looking to give our best, game after game.”

Italy Women’s Six Nations Squad 2023

Backs

(DoB/Club/Position/Cap)

Sara Barattin (11 Sep 1986/Arredissima Villorbas/Scrum-half/111)

Jessica Busato (3 Nov 1993/Arredissima Villorbas/Fly-half/9)

Gaia Buso (Arredissima Villorbas/uncapped)

Beatrice Capomaggi (29 Apr 1997/Arredissima Villorba/Centre/4)

Mathilde Cheval (Valsugana Padova/uncapped)

Alyssa D’Inca (23 Mar 2002/Arredissima Villorba/Centre/12)

Francesca Granzotto (22 Mar 2002/Unione Rugby Capitolina/Wing/2)

Alessia Gronda (16 Aug 2000/CUS Torino/Scrum-half/uncapped)

Veronica Madia (16 Jan 1995/Rugby Colorno/Fly-half/36)

Aura Muzzo (12 Apr 1997/Arredissima Villorba/Centre/31)

Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi (6 Dec 2001/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Wing/20)

Beatrice Rigoni (1 Aug 1995/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Centre/61)

Sofia Rolfi (24 Aug 2001/Rugby Colorno/Full-back/uncapped)

Michela Sillari (23 Feb 1993/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Centre/74)

Sofia Stefan (12 May 1992/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Wing/73)

Emma Stevanin (11 Apr 2002/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Fly-half/2)

Arianna Toeschi (Torino/uncapped)

Forwards

Francesca Barro (4 Aug 1999/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Prop/1)

Giulia Cavina (Milano/uncapped)

Giordana Duca (9 Sep 1992/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Lock/34)

Valeria Fedrighi (5 Sep 1992/Toulouse/Lock/40)

Alessandra Frangipani (12 Jul 2oo3/Villorba Rugby/Back-row/2)

Giada Franco (11 Jul 1996/Rugby Colorno/Back-row/27)

Lucia Gai (3 May 1991/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Prop/86)

Elisa Giordano (1 Nov 1990/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Back-row/60)

Laura Gurioli (2 Feb 1995/Arredissima Villorba/uncapped)

Isabella Locatelli (23 Oct 1994/Rugby Colorno/Back-row/37)

Alessia Margotti (28 Feb 2000/Valsugana Padova/Back-row/1)

Gaia Maris (5th Dec 2001/Valsugana Padova/Prop/15)

Alissa Ranuccini (Rugby Colorno/Uncapped)

Sara Seye (26 Aug 2000/Transvecta Rugby Calvisano/Prop/12)

Francesca Sgorbini ( 7 Jan 2001/ASM Romagnat/BAck-row/13)

Emanuela Stecca (24 Feb 1997/Villorba Rugby/Hooker/3)

Sara Tounesi (19 Jul 1995/ASM Romagnat/Prop/26)

Silvia Turani (6 Jul 1995/FC Grenoble/Prop/24)

Vittoria Vecchini (13 Jan 2002/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Hooker/14)

Beatrice Veronese (11 Mar 1996/Valsugana Rugby Padova/Back-row/8)

Italy Women’s Six Nations Fixtures 2023

(All kick-off times are UK & Ireland time)

Round One

Sun 26 Mar, Italy v France, Stadio Sergio, 3pm

Round Two

Sun 2 Apr, England v Italy, Franklins Gardens, 3pm

Round Three

Sat 14 Apr, Italy v Ireland, Stadio Sergio, 4.45pm

Round Four

Sat 22 Apr, Scotland v Italy, The DAM Heath Stadium, 4.45pm

Round Five

Sat 29 Apr, Italy v Wales, Stadio Sergio, 3.30pm

Don't miss a game with this Women's Six Nations TV coverage guide.

