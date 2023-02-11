It’s a Scotland record victory over Wales

Scotland's 35-7 win over Wales is a record result for them

The records tumbled away at Murrayfield. Not since 1996 have they won two two matches in a row in a Five/Six Nations championship. It’s the first time a Wales team with Warren Gatland as head coach has lost to the Scots. And a record winning margin against Wales for Scotland – their previous largest tally coming in 1924, when they beat Wales by 25 points, at Inverleith.

Scotland lifted the Doddie Weir Cup after winning 35-7 at Murrayfield. And on the way to a Scotland record victory over Wales, the hosts scored five tries, with only Ken Owens crossing for the Welsh.

We’d have thought the pick of the scores was off an outrageous Finn Russell offload against Wales but the hosts ran away in the second half after this point.

The fourth came from Blair Kinghorn, in a score that had everything, including a dinked kick-pass to Duhan van der Merwe, before he dropped it back over to Kinghorn.

There were two for Kyle Steyn, who also benefitted from Russell’s kick-passing game, and Matt Fagerson had the space out wide with Russell looping a pass.

As the match drew to a close, former Wales and Lions captain Sam Warburton said on the BBC: “Massively impressive. Scotland fans can be excited. They’ve got three games to play and it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that they could upset Ireland or France.

“I don’t want to get carried away but they could be looking at four wins in this Championship. Who knows? It’s a great step forward for Scotland.”

This was also the first time Wales have lost their opening matches in a Six Nations, since 2007. But it’s the Scotland record victory over Wales that will be remembered from this one.

