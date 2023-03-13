Bryan Easson's side will be captained by Rachel Malcolm

Flanker Rachel Malcolm will captain Scotland Women’s Six Nations squad with Bryan Easson naming six uncapped stars in a 36-strong squad for the championship.

Scotland finished last season’s tournament winless but will be aiming to put those wrongs right this time around with Malcolm’s Loughborough Lightning team-mate Helen Nelson named as vice-captain.

Forwards Erinn Foley and Emma Turner and backs Rhea Clarke, Francesca McGhie and Holly McIntyre have all impressed for the Thistles in the inaugural Celtic Challenge and will be looking to make their international bows along with Beth Blacklock and former age-grade skipper Fiona Cooper.

Harlequins No 8 Jade Konkel-Roberts is a surprise inclusion just four weeks after she underwent ankle surgery but it is unclear when she is due to return to action.

New attack coach Chris Laidlaw will support head coach Easson, who said: ““We are entering a fresh, exciting period for the Scotland Women programme, with professional contracts in place, new faces to the squad and management team and a new Rugby World Cup cycle beginning.

“It was fantastic to get the Celtic Challenge competition underway back in January and a number of younger players have rightfully earned their spot in the squad after some impressive performances across the four games.

“We have a good mix of experienced and younger players, so will be exciting to see what the group are capable of over the coming weeks.

“It’s fantastic to add Chris to the coaching set-up, following on from the recent news about Martin Haag’s appointment as forwards coach as well, and I’m looking forward to working with him and the rest of the management group over the coming weeks.”

Scotland Women’s Six Nations Squad 2023

FORWARDS (21)

Leah Bartlett (Loughborough Lightning)

Christine Belisle (Loughborough Lightning)

Sarah Bonar (Harlequins)

Elliann Clarke (University of Edinburgh)

Lisa Cockburn (University of Worcester Warriors)

Fiona Cooper (Wasps)

Eva Donaldson (University of Edinburgh)

Erinn Foley (Hillhead Jordanhill)

Evie Gallagher (University of Worcester Warriors)

Jade Konkel-Roberts (Harlequins)

Rachel Malcolm CAPTAIN (Loughborough Lightning)

Elis Martin (DMP Sharks)

Rachel McLachlan (Sale Sharks)

Louise McMillan (Saracens)

Panashe Muzambe (Exeter Chiefs)

Lyndsay O’Donnell (Bristol Bears)

Lana Skeldon (University of Worcester Warriors)

Emma Turner (Corstorphine Cougars)

Jodie Rettie (Saracens)

Emma Wassell (Loughborough Lightning)

Anne Young (Sale Sharks)

BACKS (15)

Beth Blacklock (Harlequins)

Rhea Clarke (University of Edinburgh)

Coreen Grant (Saracens)

Sarah Law (Sale Sharks)

Caity Mattinson (University of Worcester Warriors)

Mairi McDonald (Exeter Chiefs)

Francesca McGhie (Watsonians)

Holly McIntyre (University of Edinburgh)

Liz Musgrove (Wasps)

Helen Nelson VICE-CAPTAIN (Loughborough Lightning)

Emma Orr (Heriot’s / Biggar)

Chloe Rollie (Loughborough Lightning)

Eilidh Sinclair (Exeter Chiefs)

Meryl Smith (University of Edinburgh)

Evie Wills (Hillhead Jordanhill)

Players unavailable for selection through injury: Molly Wright, Jenny Maxwell.

Scotland Women’s Six Nations Fixtures 2023

(All kick-off times are UK & Ireland time)

Round One

Sat 25 Mar, England v Scotland, Kingston Park, 4.45pm

Round Two

Sat 1 Apr, Scotland v Wales, DAM Health Stadium, 5.30pm

Round Three

Sun 16 Apr, France v Scotland, Stade de la Rabine, 3.15pm

Round Four

Sat 22 Apr, Scotland v Italy, DAM Health Stadium, 4.45pm

Round Five

Sat 29 Apr, Scotland v Ireland, DAM Health Stadium, 7.30pm

