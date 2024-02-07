Six Nations fantasy 2024: hot or not players for round two

With another big weekend to come in the Six Nations, who is blowing hot and cold for your fantasy team?

The Six Nations fantasy 2024 game is a point of contest for families, friends, and work colleagues across the tournament’s participating countries. With bragging rights at risk – and transfers available – it can be difficult to make the right choices for your team.

Considering this dilemma, here are the most and least popular players ahead of the upcoming weekend’s fixtures.

Six Nations fantasy 2024: Hot or not

Hot

James Lowe

One of the hottest players on the scene right now is Leinster wing James Lowe, who is currently ranked as the official game’s most popular purchase. The 31-year-old scored 13 points last weekend after making two tackles and achieving a breakdown steal in Ireland’s record 38-17 victory over France in Marseille.

At a costly 19.2 stars, this purchase would be a heavy investment. But, with a very beatable Italy side to come, he may just be worth it.

Aaron Wainwright

Next up is bargain buy Aaron Wainwright. The 26-year-old number eight, who made Rugby World’s team of round one earlier this week, attained the highest in-game score during Wales’ tight 27-26 loss against Scotland at Principality Stadium.

With a mammoth points total of 56 following the match, and at a relatively small cost of 13.2 stars, the Dragons man is surely worth a punt before Saturday’s clash at Twickenham against England.

Pierre Schoeman

Edinburgh prop Pierre Schoeman is another steal at 13.5 stars ahead of France’s visit to Murrayfield. Presently ranking as the second most popular fantasy purchase, the 29-year-old’s stock could barely be higher. He scored 28 points after scoring a try against Wales last Saturday and putting in a hefty performance. With this in mind, the prop could make for a fine addition to anyone’s squad before the visit of les Bleus.

Not

Finn Russell

One player who is surprisingly regarded as ice cold at the moment is Bath fly-half and talisman Finn Russell. Many are cashing out on the expensive Scotland man – who ranks as the most sold player in-game – with his price of 19.6 stars burning a rather large hole in any team’s budget.

Despite scoring a very healthy 47 points during the Six Nations’ first round, this large haul does not seem to be enough for those contemplating changes before Gregor Townsend’s side take on Fabien Galthié’s men.

Ben Earl

England and Saracens flanker Ben Earl is also having a rough time of it on the fantasy market, with the 26-year-old being the third most-sold player during the last 48 hours. Those dropping him will likely point to the hefty 17.2 star fee he brings to a side, which may be better spent elsewhere.

Earl – who earned plaudits for his formidable World Cup performances last year – scored 24 points against Italy in Rome. With a resurgent Wales squad to come on Saturday, perhaps other options should be preferred.

