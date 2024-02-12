Check out the odds for the 2024 Six Nations

Fancy a flutter during the 2024 Six Nations? Well you’ve come to the right place as below we have laid out the current Six Nations odds.

There are no surprises as to who the favourites are to lift the title but there may be a value bet below that piques your interest and adds another element of excitement to your viewing experience.

Read more: How to watch the Six Nations wherever you are

Six Nations Odds

Tournament Winner Odds

It will be a shock to no-one that Ireland are the heavy favourites to defend their Six Nations crown. Andy Farrell’s side clinched the Grand Slam last year and you’d be brave to bet against them repeating that feat. They are currently 1/9 with Bet365 to win the tournament outright, Grand Slam or not.

With two wins from two, England are the only other team capable of completing the Grand Slam and are second-favourites to win outright at 9/1. Given their performance last year, it would be a mighty turnaround if Steve Borthwick’s charges could lift the crown for the first time since 2020.

France follow with odds of 20/1. Les Bleus have failed to impress so far but if they can find form, these odds could represent great value. They were well beaten by Ireland in the tournament opener at home before scraping past Scotland in controversial fashion.

The Scots are next on the list as 22/1. Gregor Townsend’s side survived a scare to beat Wales before losing to France. They are an exciting team to watch and could yet spring a surprise.

With no wins from two, Wales and Italy prop up the list for those who fancy backing massive underdogs. Warren Gatland’s Wales are 200/1 to pull off the unlikely, while Italy are a huge 1000/1.

Grand Slam odds

This is a straight shoot-out between Ireland and England as it stands, and again, the Irish are the favourites at 1/2.

Perhaps the most interesting bet is for England to clinch the Grand Slam at 12/1. Stranger things have certainly happened.

If you don’t think there will be a Grand Slam this year, you can bet on it at odds of 2/1.

Triple Crown odds

Ireland, England and Scotland can still complete the Triple Crown. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Ireland are 1/2 on to claim the clean sweep of the home nations.

Behind, England are 6/1 and Scotland are 10/1, which could prove a nice little flutter.

Wooden Spoon odds

Finally, a list not topped by Ireland. Perennial wooden spooners Italy are 2/9 to finish bottom of the Six Nations table for a 19th time since their introduction in 2000.

Behind, Wales (4/1) and Scotland (12/1) are second and third-favourites for the title no-one wants.

England and France are both 100/1 to claim the wooden spoon, with Ireland bottom of the list at 2500/1.

