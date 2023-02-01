Stay up-to-date with the Six Nations table for the 2023 tournament

The 2023 Guinness Six Nations will get underway this weekend and with the championship set to be one of the most closely-fought in recent years, it’s more important than ever to keep an eye on the Six Nations table.

Bonus points could be the difference with sides very evenly matched and two hot favourites in the world’s number one side Ireland and defending Grand Slam champions France.

England and Wales are both under new management while Scotland will be hoping to get off to a flyer after their recent success in the Calcutta Cup fixture under Gregor Townsend.

Italy, so often the sixth-place finishers in the Six Nations table, won their final game of the 2022 championship against Wales to snap a 36-game losing streak.

Kieran Crowley‘s side also picked up a first ever win over Australia in the Autumn Nations Series to give the Azzurri renewed confidence of propelling themselves up the table.

Six Nations Table 2023

Six Nations Table 2022

France won the Grand Slam after making it five wins from five in the 2022 Six Nations.

There were a few nervy moments for the hosts at the Stade de France but they came through to beat England 25-13 and lift the title for the first time since 2010.

France topped the table with 25 points – you get an extra three for winning a Grand Slam – while Ireland were second on 21 after they beat Scotland 26-5 in Dublin. Hugo Keenan’s try-saving tackle on Stuart Hogg was a notable moment in that match.

England and Scotland finished level on ten points but Eddie Jones’s side finished in the top half of the table given their better points difference.

In Super Saturday’s other match, Italy stunned Wales 22-21 to end their losing run in the Six Nations. However, their first championship win was not enough to see them climb off the bottom of the table. They finished sixth with four points while Wales picked up seven across the tournament.

This is how the final 2022 Six Nations table looked…