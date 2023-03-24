Wales Women’s Six Nations Squad – Team to play Ireland

Ioan Cunningham's side will be captained by Hannah Jones

Wales Women’s Six Nations Squad to play Ireland:

Wales: 15 Courtney Keight, 14 Lisa Neumann, 13 Hannah Jones (c), 12 Kerin Lake, 11 Carys Williams-Morris, 10 Elinor Snowsill, 9 Keira Bevan; 1 Gwenllian Pyrs, 2 Kelsey Jones, 3 Sisilia Tuipulotu, 4 Abbie Fleming, 5 Gwen Crabb, 6 Georgia Evans, 7 Alex Callender, 8 Bethan Lewis

Replacements: 16 Kat Evans, 17 Caryl Thomas, 18 Cerys Hale, 19 Kate Williams, 20 Sioned Harries, 21 Ffion Lewis, 22 Lleucu George, 23 Hannah Bluck

Centre Hannah Jones will captain Ioan Cunningham’s Wales Women’s Six Nations squad as the side look to build upon last year’s third-place finish.

Coach Cunningham has picked 36 players to prepare for the championship, 19 forwards and 17 backs.

There are six uncapped players in the squad, including flanker Kate Williams who grew up in Auckland as well as Abbey Constable, Bryonie King, Charlie Mundy, Catherine Richards and Jenna De Vera.

Wales exited the delayed Rugby World Cup 2021 at the quarter-final stage after a heavy defeat to hosts and eventual winners New Zealand in November but after the WRU’s announcement of 25 full-time contracts for the women, hopes are high.

Cunningham said: “We need to grow the depth in our squad and we have to have one eye on the 2025 World Cup and build on the performances we produced in last season’s Six Nations and the World Cup in New Zealand.

“We have more contracts in place and that gives us more contact time with the players.

“Hannah Jones grew at the World Cup as a leader and she deserves to lead this side because she drives the standards on and off the pitch and her work ethic is outstanding.”

Wales team to play Ireland

Wales Women’s Six Nations Squad 2023

FORWARDS

Abbey Constable, Abbie Fleming, Alex Callander, Bethan Lewis, Bryonie King, Cara Hope, Caryl Thomas, Carys Phillips, Cerys Hale, Charlie Mundy, Georgia Evans, Gwen Crabb, Gwenllian Pyrs, Kat Evans, Kate Williams, Kelsey Jones, Natalia John, Sioned Harries, Sisilia Tuipulotu.

BACKS

Amelia Tutt, Carys Williams-Morris, Catherine Richards, Courtney Keight, Elinor Snowsill, Ffion Lewis, Hannah Bluck, Hannah Jones (C), Jenna De Vera, Keira Bevan, Kerin Lake, Lisa Neumann, Lleucu George, Lowri, Norkett, Megan Davies, Niamh Terry, Robyn Wilkins

Wales Women’s Six Nations Fixtures 2023

(All kick-off times are UK & Ireland times)

Round One

Sat 25 Mar, Wales v Ireland – Cardiff Arms Park – 2.15pm

Round Two

Sat 1 Apr, Scotland v Wales – DAM Health Stadium – 5.30pm

Round Three

Sat 15 Apr, Wales v England – Cardiff Arms Park – 2.15pm

Round Four

Sun 23 Apr, France v Wales – Stade des Alpes – 3.15pm

Round Five

Sat 29 Apr, Italy v Wales – Stadio Sergio Llanfranchi – 3.30pm

