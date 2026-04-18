Can Scotland slow down the all-conquering Red Roses in front of a record-breaking Murrayfield crowd?

Watch Scotland v England as the Red Roses travel to Murrayfield in the second round of the 2026 Women’s Six Nations.

John Mitchell’s World Cup-winning side head north of the border on the back of a 35-match winning run in the competition, having beaten Ireland 33-12 in their championship opener last weekend. They won’t be expecting everything to go their way in Edinburgh, however – especially following the news that injury has ruled Hannah Botterman, Morwenna Talling, Natasha Hunt, May Campbell and Tatyana Heard out of the tournament.

Scotland, meanwhile, will be looking to avenge their comprehensive 40-8 defeat to the Red Roses in the World Cup quarter-finals. They opened their championship with a narrow win in Wales, and will be cheered on by a record-breaking crowd following the fixture’s move to Murrayfield. It’s reportedly the largest ever for a standalone women’s sporting event in Scotland, but will it be enough to help them overcome the number one team in the world – even with the Red Roses’ unfamiliar starting XV?

The match gets underway at 1.30pm BST, and you can watch Scotland v England live streams for free in the UK, Ireland and France.

Read on to find out how you can use a VPN to tune in wherever you are in the world, and head to the bottom of the page for line-ups and officials.

Key information

– Scotland v England date: Saturday 18 April 2026 – Scotland v England kick-off time: 1.30pm BST (local) / 2.30pm CET / 8.30am EDT / 2.30pm SAST / 10.30pm AEST – Scotland v England venue: Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh – Scotland v England free streams: BBC iPlayer, Virgin Media Play, France TV – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

How to watch Scotland v Red Roses in the UK – live stream the game for free

For UK viewers, this big Women’s Six Nations clash is available for free on terrestrial channel BBC Two and streaming service BBC iPlayer. Pre-match build-up starts at at 1.o0pm BST this afternoon, half an hour ahead of the 1.30pm kick-off.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, but you do need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the service. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK

Stream Scotland v England from anywhere

Being overseas this weekend doesn’t mean you have to miss any of the Women’s Six Nations action. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream Scotland v England as if you were back at home.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services and security features.

How to watch Scotland v Red Roses for FREE in Ireland

Virgin Media has the rights to this game in Ireland. Terrestrial viewers can tune in via Virgin Media Two or you can watch Scotland v England live streams via the Virgin Media Play streaming service.

Coverage starts at 1.20pm BST, ahead of the 1.30pm kick-off.

Scotland v England free streams in France

French fans can watch their Women’s Six Nations rivals for free on the France TV streaming service. The game kicks off at 2.30pm CET this afternoon.

French fans who are away from home but want to tune in with their usual French language commentary can still access their France TV coverage from abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Other Scotland v Red Roses global streams

United States: A $10.99 per month subscription is what you need to get access to Scotland v England via NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service. Kick-off is 8.30am EDT / 5.30am PDT on Saturday morning.

Australia: Fans down under need to head to Stan Sport for Scotland v England live streams. You’ll need a base Stan subscription (monthly fees start at $12 per month) plus $20 per month to watch Stan Sport. Kick-off is 10.30pm AEST on Saturday evening, so you’ll be staying up late for this one.

New Zealand: In New Zealand, Scotland v England is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is at 12.30am NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning, so get that midnight oil burning.

South Africa: If you’re in South Africa you need to head to SuperSport to watch Scotland v England. The match gets underway at 2.30pm SAST on Saturday afternoon.

Check out our full guide to how to watch Women’s Six Nations 2026 for broadcasters around the world.

Scotland v England line-ups and officials

Scotland

15. Chloe Rollie

14. Rhona Lloyd

13. Evie Wills

12. Meryl Smith

11. Shona Campbell

10. Helen Nelson

9. Leia Brebner-Holden

1. Leah Bartlett

2. Lana Skeldon

3. Ellian Clarke

4. Emma Wassell

5. Hollie Cunningham

6. Rachel Malcolm (captain)

7. Alex Stewart

8. Emily Coubrough

Replacements:

16. Elis Martin

17. Demi Swann

18. Molly Poolman

19. Holland Bogan

20. Rachel McLachlan

21. Rianna Darroch

22. Lucia Scott

23. Francesca McGhie

England

15. Emma Sing

14. Jess Breach

13. Megan Jones (captain)

12. Helena Rowland

11. Ellie Kildunne

10. Zoe Harrison

9. Lucy Packer

1. Kelsey Clifford

2. Amy Cokayne

3. Maud Muir

4. Abi Burton

5. Lilli Ives Campion

6. Demelza Short

7. Sadia Kabeya

8. Maddie Feaunati

Replacements:

16. Connie Powell

17. Mackenzie Carson

18. Sarah Bern

19. Haineala Lutui

20. Marlie Packer

21. Flo Robinson

22. Holly Aitchison

23. Mia Venner

Zoe Naude (South Africa) takes charge of Scotland v England, with Clara Munarini (Italy) and Bernice Loubet (France) as her assistants. Quinton Immelman (South Africa) is the TMO.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

Recommended videos for you

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.