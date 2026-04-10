Everything you need to know to tune into every Women's Six Nations game wherever you are in the world

Watch the Women’s Six Nations 2026 as Europe’s best sides kick off their campaigns this weekend.

England, the world’s number one team and newly crowned world champions, are the clear favourites. The Red Roses have won the last seven editions of the competition and are on a 34-match unbeaten run heading into this year’s championship. Can anyone stop John Mitchell’s side winning yet another Grand Slam?

Their main contenders are likely to be France, who face the Red Roses on the final day of the tournament in what’s expected to be a title decider.

The big two are unlikely to get everything their own way, however. Ireland and Scotland will both be looking to build on promising World Cup campaigns, while last year’s Wooden Spoon “winners” Wales will be hoping new-ish boss Sean Lynn can work his Gloucester-Hartpury magic on the national side.

It’s sure to be an exciting five weekends of rugby action, and this guide explains everything you need to know to watch Women’s Six Nations 2026 live streams – wherever you are in the world.

At a glance

– Women’s Six Nations Dates: Saturday 11 April – Sunday 17 May 2026

– Women’s Six Nations broadcasters: BBC, S4C (UK), RTÉ, Virgin Media (Ireland), France TV (France), Peacock (USA), SuperSport (South Africa)

– Women’s Six Nations FREE Streams: BBC iPlayer, S4C Clic, RTÉ Player, Virgin Media Play, FranceTV

– Watch Women’s Six Nations from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

What Women’s Six Nations 2026 games are on TV this weekend?

Saturday 11 April

France v Italy

Free broadcasters: BBC iPlayer (UK), RTÉ Player (Ireland), France 2/France TV (France)

BBC iPlayer (UK), RTÉ Player (Ireland), France 2/France TV (France) Other broadcasters: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia), SuperSport (South Africa)

Kick-off: 12.25pm BST / 1.25pm CET (local) /1.25 pm SAST / 9.25pm AEST / 11.25pm NZST / 7.25am EDT / 4.25am PDT

England v Ireland

Free broadcasters: BBC One/BBC iPlayer (UK), RTÉ2/RTÉ Player (Ireland), France TV (France)

BBC One/BBC iPlayer (UK), RTÉ2/RTÉ Player (Ireland), France TV (France) Other broadcasters: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia), SuperSport (South Africa)

Kick-off: 2.25pm BST (local) / 3.25pm CET /3.25 pm SAST / 11.25pm AEST / 1.25am NZST (Sunday) / 9.25am EDT / 6.25am PDT

Wales v Scotland

Free broadcasters: BBC Two/BBC iPlayer/S4C Clic (UK), Virgin Media Two/Virgin Media Play (Ireland), France TV (France)

BBC Two/BBC iPlayer/S4C Clic (UK), Virgin Media Two/Virgin Media Play (Ireland), France TV (France) Other broadcasters: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia), SuperSport (South Africa)

Kick-off: 4.40pm BST (local) / 5.40pm CET / 5.40pm SAST / 1.40am AEST (Sunday) / 3.40am NZST (Sunday) / 11.40am EDT / 8.40am PDT

Are there any Women’s Six Nations 2026 free live streams?

There are free viewing options to watch the Women’s Six Nations in the UK, Ireland and France:

UK: Every Women’s Six Nations fixture will be shown on the BBC, via its TV channels and/or the BBC iPlayer streaming service. Wales games will also be available with Welsh-language commentary on S4C Clic.

Every Women’s Six Nations fixture will be shown on the BBC, via its TV channels and/or the BBC iPlayer streaming service. Wales games will also be available with Welsh-language commentary on S4C Clic. Ireland: Women’s Six Nations 2026 live streams will be shared between RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Play, with selected games also shown on terrestrial TV channels.

Women’s Six Nations 2026 live streams will be shared between RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Play, with selected games also shown on terrestrial TV channels. France: There will be Women’s Six Nations live streams for every game on the FranceTV streaming service, with games involving Les Bleues also shown on terrestrial channel France 2.

Going to be away during the championship? You can still watch your usual free stream from overseas by using a good VPN. We explain how below…

How to watch the 2026 Women’s Six Nations from anywhere

Being outside your home country doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the championship action. A good VPN allows you to sidestep geo-restrictions by changing your IP address – in other words, you can watch your usual 2026 Women’s Six Nations live streams as if you were sitting on your sofa back home. NordVPN is our favourite and rated as the #1 VPN by our colleagues at TechRadar. Save up to 75% on NordVPN!

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Women’s Six Nations 2026 live streams in the UK

Free Women’s Six Nations live streams are available on the BBC for every fixture in this year’s championship.

All games will be shown on the BBC iPlayer streaming service, with many games also broadcast on terrestrial TV channels BBC One and BBC Two.

Wales fans will also be able to watch their team with Welsh-language commentary via S4C Clic.

You need to register to watch iPlayer, and a valid TV Licence is also required to stream live TV in the UK.

Live audio commentaries for every match will also be available through BBC Sounds, and/or across various BBC radio stations.

How to watch Women’s Six Nations 2026 in Ireland

In Ireland, coverage is shared between free broadcasters RTÉ and Virgin Media.

Virgin Media will be showing all its games on Virgin Media Play, and either the Virgin Media One or Virgin Media Two terrestrial channels.

Every RTÉ match will be on RTÉ Player, with selected games also shown on the RTÉ2 terrestrial channel.

You need to register to watch Virgin Media Play and RTÉ Player, but both services are free to use.

Watch Women’s Six Nations: live stream from France

Free-to-air national broadcaster France TV has the rights to the Women’s Six Nations in France.

All 15 games will be shown via the FranceTV, with Les Bleues’ five matches also available on terrestrial channel France 2.

Other Women’s Six Nations 2026 broadcasters around the world

United States: A subscription to NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service will get you access to all of this season’s Women’s Six Nations matches, with prices starting at $10.99 per month.

A subscription to NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service will get you access to all of this season’s Women’s Six Nations matches, with prices starting at $10.99 per month. South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for Women’s Six Nations live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming.

will be your destination for Women’s Six Nations live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go for Women’s Six Nations live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription) to tune in.

is the place to go for Women’s Six Nations live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription) to tune in. New Zealand: In New Zealand, this year’s Women’s Six Nations championship is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription.

In New Zealand, this year’s Women’s Six Nations championship is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Italy: In Italy, Women’s Six Nations coverage is available via subscription service Sky Italia.

In Italy, Women’s Six Nations coverage is available via subscription service Sky Italia. Canada: Rugby fans in Canada can watch the Women’s Six Nations action on DAZN.

Upcoming Women’s Six Nations 2026 fixtures

Round 1

Saturday 11 April

France v Italy

Stade des Alpes, Grenoble

Kick-off: 12.25pm BST / 1.25pm CET (local) /1.25 pm SAST / 9.25pm AEST / 11.25pm NZST / 7.25am EDT / 4.25am PDT



Kick-off: 12.25pm BST / 1.25pm CET (local) /1.25 pm SAST / 9.25pm AEST / 11.25pm NZST / 7.25am EDT / 4.25am PDT England v Ireland

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Kick-off: 2.25pm BST (local) / 3.25pm CET /3.25 pm SAST / 11.25pm AEST / 1.25am NZST (Sunday) / 9.25am EDT / 6.25am PDT



Kick-off: 2.25pm BST (local) / 3.25pm CET /3.25 pm SAST / 11.25pm AEST / 1.25am NZST (Sunday) / 9.25am EDT / 6.25am PDT Wales v Scotland

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 4.40pm BST (local) / 5.40pm CET / 5.40pm SAST / 1.40am AEST (Sunday) / 3.40am NZST (Sunday) / 11.40am EDT / 8.40am PDT



Round 2

Saturday 18 April

Scotland v England

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 1.30pm BST (local) / 2.30pm CET / 2.30 pm SAST / 10.30pm AEST / 12.30pm NZST (Sunday) / 8.30am EDT / 5.30am PDT

Kick-off: 1.30pm BST (local) / 2.30pm CET / 2.30 pm SAST / 10.30pm AEST / 12.30pm NZST (Sunday) / 8.30am EDT / 5.30am PDT Wales v France

Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff

Kick-off: 3.35pm BST (local) / 4.35pm CET / 4.35 pm SAST / 12.35am AEST (Sunday) / 2.35am NZST (Sunday) / 10.35am EDT / 7.35am PDT

Kick-off: 3.35pm BST (local) / 4.35pm CET / 4.35 pm SAST / 12.35am AEST (Sunday) / 2.35am NZST (Sunday) / 10.35am EDT / 7.35am PDT Ireland v Italy

Dexcom Stadium, Galway

Kick-off: 5.40pm BST (local) / 6.40pm CET / 6.40 pm SAST / 2.40am AEST (Sunday) / 5.40am NZST (Sunday) / 12.40pm EDT / 9.40am PDT

Round 3

Saturday 25 April

England v Wales

Ashton Gate, Bristol

Kick-off: 2.15pm BST (local) / 3.15pm CET / 3.15 pm SAST / 11.15pm AEST / 1.15am NZST (Sunday) / 9.15am EDT / 6.15am PDT

Kick-off: 2.15pm BST (local) / 3.15pm CET / 3.15 pm SAST / 11.15pm AEST / 1.15am NZST (Sunday) / 9.15am EDT / 6.15am PDT Italy v Scotland

Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

Kick-off: 4.30pm BST / 5.30pm CET (local) / 5.30pm SAST / 1.30am AEST (Sunday) / 3.30am NZST (Sunday) / 11.30am EDT / 8.30am PDT

Kick-off: 4.30pm BST / 5.30pm CET (local) / 5.30pm SAST / 1.30am AEST (Sunday) / 3.30am NZST (Sunday) / 11.30am EDT / 8.30am PDT France v Ireland

Stade Marcel-Michelin, Clermont-Ferrand

Kick-off: 8.10pm BST / 9.10pm CET (local) / 9.10 pm SAST / 5.10am AEST (Sunday) / 7.10am NZST (Sunday) / 3.10pm EDT / 12.10pm PDT

Round 4

Saturday 9 May

Italy v England

Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

Kick-off: 2.00pm BST / 3.00pm CET (local) / 3.00 pm SAST / 11.00pm AEST / 1.00am NZST (Sunday) / 9.00am EDT / 6.00am PDT

Kick-off: 2.00pm BST / 3.00pm CET (local) / 3.00 pm SAST / 11.00pm AEST / 1.00am NZST (Sunday) / 9.00am EDT / 6.00am PDT Scotland v France

Hive Stadium, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 4.15pm BST (local) / 5.15pm CET / 5.15pm SAST / 1.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZST (Sunday) / 11.15am EDT / 8.15am PDT

Kick-off: 4.15pm BST (local) / 5.15pm CET / 5.15pm SAST / 1.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZST (Sunday) / 11.15am EDT / 8.15am PDT Ireland v Wales

Affidea Stadium, Belfast

Kick-off: 6.30pm BST (local) / 7.30pm CET / 7.30pm SAST / 3.30am AEST (Sunday) / 5.30am NZST (Sunday) / 1.30pm EDT / 10.30am PDT

Round 5

Sunday 17 May

Wales v Italy

Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff

Kick-off: 12.15pm BST (local) / 1.15pm CET /1.15 pm SAST / 9.15pm AEST / 11.15pm NZST / 7.15am EDT / 4.15am PDT

Kick-off: 12.15pm BST (local) / 1.15pm CET /1.15 pm SAST / 9.15pm AEST / 11.15pm NZST / 7.15am EDT / 4.15am PDT Ireland v Scotland

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 2.30pm BST (local) / 3.30pm CET / 3.30pm SAST / 11.30pm AEST/ 1.30am NZST (Monday) / 9.30am EDT / 6.30am PDT

Kick-off: 2.30pm BST (local) / 3.30pm CET / 3.30pm SAST / 11.30pm AEST/ 1.30am NZST (Monday) / 9.30am EDT / 6.30am PDT France v England

Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux

Kick-off: 4.45pm BST / 5.45pm CET (local) / 5.45pm SAST / 1.45am AEST (Monday) / 3.45am NZST (Monday) / 11.45am EDT / 8.45am PDT

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