Watch Wales v Italy: Live stream today’s Six Nations 2024 Wooden Spoon decider

The Azzurri travel to the Principality Stadium in a bid to leave the hosts propping up the Six Nations table.

The title won’t be decided in Cardiff today but both teams will be desperate for victory as they attempt to avoid the Six Nations Wooden Spoon. Here’s everything you need to know to watch a Wales v Italy live stream, wherever you are in the world.

You can view every second of the first match of Super Saturday for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK and RTÉ Player in Ireland. If you’re away from your home country today, you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV service for free from overseas.

If you’re looking to view a Wales v Italy live stream from beyond the UK and Ireland, here’s how to watch the Six Nations wherever you are in the world. Scroll down to the end of the article to see line-ups, and Rugby World’s predictions for this crunch match.

Watch for free in the UK and Ireland

If you’re in the UK you can watch a Wales v Italy live stream for free on BBC iPlayer. If you prefer traditional television you can watch the game live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 1:45pm GMT ahead of the 2:15pm kick-off. The match will also be available for free with Welsh language commentary on S4C.

In Ireland, RTÉ Player and RTÉ2 will be your destination for a free Wales v Italy live stream.

Watch Wales v Italy from overseas

Away from home for work or a vacation today? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the big match. Rugby-loving UK and Irish residents can watch a Wales v Italy live stream from overseas with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas.

The technology experts from TechRadar praise ExpressVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. It also comes with three months extra free when you sign up for a year, and a 30-day money-back guarantee for extra peace of mind.

Wales v Italy teams

The big headlines are Nick Tompkins and George North returning in the centres for Wales (centurion North is playing is final international match), and injury ruling the electric Ange Capuozzo out for Italy. The line-ups look like this:

WALES

Cameron Winnett, Josh Adams, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer, Sam Costelow, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Elliot Dee, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins (captain), Adam Beard, Alex Mann, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright



Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Kemsley Mathias, Dillon Harri O’Connor, Will Rowlands, Mackenzie Martin, Kieran Hardy, Ioan Lloyd, Mason Grady



ITALY

Lorenzo Pani; Louis Lynagh, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Montanna Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Simone Ferrari, Niccolo Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro (captain), Lorenzo CannoneReplacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Mirco Spagnolo, Giosue Zilocchi, Andrea Zambonin, Ross Vintcent, Manuel Zuliani, Martin Page-Relo, Leonardo Marin

For more information, check out our comprehensive guides to the Wales and Italy squads.

Wales v Italy predictions

Wales may have the better record in this fixture over recent years, but Rugby World’s Wales v Italy predictions suggest that Italy will repeat their famous Principality Stadium victory of two years ago.

“Italy’s form is much improved once again this tournament,” says Sarah Rendell. “They head into the match after beating an in-form Scotland team and a draw against France in the previous round. Their attack is fiery, they have controlled defence and they are coming up against a Welsh side who have lost all of their matches so far. Italy are more than capable of replicating their Principality heroics of two years ago.”

