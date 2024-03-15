Wales v Italy predictions: Who will get Wooden Spoon?

Can Wales win their first match of the tournament?

Wales v Italy predictions are much more difficult in the 2024 Six Nations because of both teams’ form. Italy have impressed this year. They almost beat England in round one, lost to Ireland, drew against France and beat Scotland.

Wales, on the other hand, are yet to win a match. The team did come close against Scotland and England. Ireland beat them comfortably, as did France in the end after a tightly fought match. Despite Wales’ form though, Warren Gatland’s team will go into the wooden spoon match as favourites.

Italy did beat Wales at the Principality two years ago. But aside from that victory they have only defeated Wales on two other occasions in the Six Nations. It will take another performance like last week from Italy to have a shot at overcoming Wales.

But what are the predictions? And who is playing for each team? All the details are below.

Wales v Italy predictions

Sarah Rendell: Italy by five points. The recent history between these sides would have Wales as favourites to win this match. However, Italy’s form is much improved once again this tournament. They head into the match after beating an in-form Scotland team and a draw against France in the previous round. If Italy beat Wales it will be the first time ever the team have gone unbeaten in three matches in the Six Nations.

Their attack is fiery, they have controlled defence and they are coming up against a Welsh side who have lost all of their matches so far. Italy are more than capable of replicating their Principality heroics of two years ago.

Kick-off time: 2.15pm GMT – Sat 16 March

TV channel: BBC (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations

Venue: Principality Stadium

Capacity: 74, 500

Wales v Italy head-to-head results

2023 Six Nations: Italy 17-29 Wales

2022 Six Nations: Wales 21-22 Italy

2021 Six Nations: Italy 7-48 Wales

2020 Six Nations: Wales 42-0 Italy

2019 Six Nations: Italy 15-26 Wales

Wales v Italy team news

WALES Cameron Winnett, Josh Adams, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer, Sam Costelow, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Elliot Dee, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins (captain), Adam Beard, Alex Mann, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Kemsley Mathias, Dillon Harri O’Connor, Will Rowlands, Mackenzie Martin, Kieran Hardy, Ioan Lloyd, Mason Grady

ITALY Lorenzo Pani; Louis Lynagh, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Montanna Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Simone Ferrari, Niccolo Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro, Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Mirco Spagnolo, Giosue Zilocchi, Andrea Zambonin, Ross Vintcent, Manuel Zuliani, Martin Page-Relo, Leonardo Marin.

