What the Ireland v Italy squads mean for your Six Nations fantasy team

Who should you include in your fantasy team? Have a read of our guide from Ireland and Italy's teams

It has come to that time again, changing you fantasy Six Nations team to reflect this weekend’s matchday 23s.

There has been a lot of change in the Ireland and Italy squads who will play one another this weekend.

Related: How to watch the Six Nations wherever you are

There is nothing worse than going past the deadline and seeing a player who was not selected in your fantasy team. To prevent the soul-crushing feeling, here are the players who were included last week who have either been benched or not included from Ireland and Italy:

Ireland:

Peter O’Mahony (injured)

Bundee Aki (not included)

Jamison Gibson-Park (benched)

Tadhg Furlong (injured)

Tadhg Beirne (not included)

Josh van der Flier (benched)

Conor Murray (not included)

Ciaran Frawley (not included)

Cian Healy (not included)

Italy:

Tommaso Allan (benched)

Lorenzo Cannone (injured)

Sebastian Negri (injured)

Alessandro Garbisi (not included)

Edoardo Iachizzi (not included)

Those who have missed out this weekend have been replaced with other stars. But who should you include in your fantasy team? Here are some tips of who could earn you a lot of points.

Six Nations fantasy team: Who should you include from Ireland v Italy?

Ange Capuozzo

The versatile Italian back will start at full-back against Ireland. He was initially included in the team to play England last week but had to withdraw late with illness. Capuozzo has been widely regarded as Italy’s most exciting prospect for the past few seasons. Even when Italy do not pick up a result he usually scores consistently in the fantasy game for tries scored and metres made. He’s worth considering being included.

Craig Casey

Jamison Gibson-Park has been benched for the Italy game which leaves space for Craig Casey to show Andy Farrell what he is capable of. He will link up with Munster team=mate Jack Crowley in the half-back partnership. The familiar pair could be the key to a lot of good Irish attack this Sunday.

Ronan Kelleher

Don’t you just love a super sub? It’s tricky to pick just one across the tournament of substitutes but Ronan Kelleher is a safe bet. In no disrespect to Italy, it is quite likely Dan Sheehan will be hooked earlier than usual leaving lots of playing time for Kelleher. Ireland are known for a good rolling maul and so the hooker could find himself on the end of a few tries.

To review both teams in full click the teams here: Ireland and Italy.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.